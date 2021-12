With Anthony Davis out, LeBron James seems to be leading the Los Angeles Lakers with utter dominance, on both ends of the court. In the process, he wants every player to help the team on either end of the court. On the same note, LeBron yelled at Russell Westbrook after the latter to come back and help the defense during the Magic vs Lakers showdown at the Staples Center.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO