Great British Railways launches first call for evidence

By Catherine Kennedy
newcivilengineer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced two months ago by transport secretary Grant Shapps to pave the way for the future of rail, the Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT) will be asking stakeholders to provide their views on how rail can contribute to five strategic objectives set by government. The call for evidence...

