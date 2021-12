The boys’ varsity traveled to Colby KS to compete in the 2021 Eagle Invitational Duals. The boys had a really good start to the tournament on Friday night, going 3 and 1 beating Monarch 60 to 24, Hutchi 42 to 41, and Lawrence 54 to 30. The only loss of the night came to the hands of the team that would wind up 2nd overall in the tournament, Junction city. Liberal ended the dual with Junction tied but would wind up losing to them due to criteria points from a questionable disqualification call during the Mendez vs Blake Match.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO