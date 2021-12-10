ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Wow Workmates With This $60 Video Presentation Tool

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo conferencing apps like Zoom and Skype have made it a lot easier to give presentations. But as anyone who's had to sit through one knows, they haven't necessarily made them any better. When pitching an idea on Zoom, you're able to reach people at home, where they can...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Internet is scrambling to fix Log4Shell, the worst hack in history

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data. This stored data often serves many purposes, including filing your web browser's cache and cookies...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Conferencing#Software#Live Video#Advertising#Google Slides#Skype#Powerpoint#Daily Deals
pro-tools-expert.com

Avid Pro Tools 2021.12 Released With Video Hardware Support

Avid has released Pro Tools 2021.12. This release is largely a bug fix release with one new feature, which adds support for Avid’s own Artist I/O range of video hardware units. We have all the details. Video Hardware Support on Apple Silicon. Although Pro Tools 2021.10 added video playback...
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Use the Export Image tool for your presentations in ArcGIS Excalibur

ArcGIS Excalibur is a web-based, imagery application that enables users to search for, discover, and work with imagery. At the November 2021 release, ArcGIS Excalibur introduces a new tool called the Export Image tool to help export an image in a variety of ways for use in downstream analysis. The tool allows me to view a selected image as a snapshot, save the selected image, or even download the full resolution image.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Pinterest invests in creator tools with acquisition of video creation and editing app Vochi

Over the past year or so, Pinterest has been attempting to shift its focus away from being just an image pinboard — a home to static images used to inspire purchases and plans. Instead, Pinterest now sees its potential as a platform for creators who can share their ideas in video format — whether that’s recipes, DIY craft projects, home décor ideas, beauty tutorials, fashion ideas or anything else. To capitalize on this activity, Pinterest this spring launched Ideas Pins — a video-first feature that lets creators tell their stories using editing tools like voiceovers, music, transitions and other interactive effects. More recently, Pinterest rolled out a new way for users to browse these videos in a TikTok-like “Watch” tab, where it encouraged participation with $20 million in creator awards.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Cult of Mac

Adobe bundles easy-to-use photo and video tools in Creative Cloud Express

With its launch Monday of the Creative Cloud Express mobile and web app, Adobe bundles tools from its Creative Cloud Suite and Acrobat PDF into a simple platform amateurs can use to create a variety of projects. The app means to make it simple to make social media posts, promotional posters, invitations, videos and more.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Build Better User Interfaces With 93% Off Zen Wireframe Pro

From huge architectural designs to the simplest web pages, most designs start with a mockup. Today, web and app designers can collaborate on projects without even being in the same room, but can they do it effectively? That depends on the tools being used, and if everybody can't navigate the software, good ideas die on the vine.
COMPUTERS
BlogHer

The Best Online Course Websites for Scrappy Entrepreneurs

Even if you have ample resources, cutting costs as an entrepreneur is almost always a good thing. The beauty of the internet is that you no longer have to drop major cash to pick up a new skill. Thanks to the best online course websites, you can learn how to do something you would otherwise pay someone else to do. Whether it’s coding for your website, mastering SEO for more page views, or basic marketing tactics, these are just a few of the many topics you can find on some of our go-to learning platforms. Some are free and some are...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Become a Windows Power User With This $20 PowerShell Training

Windows PowerShell can be used to save tons of time, automating tedious daily tasks and helping troubleshoot many issues that would otherwise scrambling for help via Google. Even if you're not working in IT, PowerShell can be a lifesaver. And if you are? You'll need to get familiar with it before you even fill out an application.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Dive Deep Into Windows 11 With This $20 Training Camp

No matter what you use your computer for, Windows 11 is designed to let you do it better. There's something in it for gamers, remote workers, fans of Android apps—basically anyone who's on their device more than a few minutes a day. It's one of those rare updates that doesn't blindside you with new features, but lets you discover them as you work.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Get a Home Video Editing Suite for $80

From YouTube to TikTok to the countless podcast apps out there, the internet has provided a pipeline to audiences, no matter what form your creativity takes. But if you're creating videos, they really need to stand out to get noticed, and that's where professional editing tools can make all the difference.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The Best Webcams for Teachers, Students, Business and Streamers

The age of remote learning and working is here, and we’re right smack in the middle of it. Whether you are a teacher, student, or employee, a proper webcam has risen towards the top of the list as a must-have in your home. We hate to use the word, but webcams are essential if you want to get anything done remotely, especially if you need to connect with your fellow students, teachers or workers. Why Buy a Webcam When My Laptop Already Has One? You might be asking yourself the question, “What’s the point of buying something my laptop already has?” While...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Critical Apache Log4j2 Exploit Demonstrated in Minecraft

Last weekend was a bad time to be a server administrator. A critical vulnerability emerged in Apache Log4j2. The big problem? Attackers have the chance to exploit the open-source Java package that all kinds of applications, from Twitter to iCloud, use to execute any code an attacker chooses. That's as...
COMPUTERS
pocketgamer.com

Pocket Gamer is hiring! Join us as a contributing video editor or presenter

After a record-breaking couple of years here on the 'wordy side' of Steel Media (Pocket Gamer, 148Apps, AppSpy and friends), we're looking to properly relaunch and revitalise our video side. As such we are now recruiting for multiple contributing video editors & presenters to form a new team. The ideal...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Countless Serves Are Vulnerable to Apache Log4j Zero-Day Exploit

A critical vulnerability has been discovered in Apache Log4j 2, an open source Java package used to enable logging in many popular applications, and it can be exploited to enable remote code execution on countless servers. The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has identified the vulnerability as CVE-2021-44228; LunaSec has dubbed...
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Turn Art Into NFTs With This Discounted Training Bundle

Once you get past the minutiae of usual stock market advice, it all comes down to this: invest in what you know. That's why artists who want to invest in themselves should consider learning about NFTs. To the uninitiated, non-fungible tokens are an oddity of blockchain technology that's making for...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy