Economy

EU to sanction Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 5 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will sanction Russian private military contractor Wagner Group,...

whbl.com

Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Putin urges guarantees on Ukraine in call with Johnson

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Moscow will insist on Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. A recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has drawn Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, and U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
POLITICS
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
KHON2

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany’s new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukraine’s border is a frozen no man’s land. Pro-Russian forces are just 50 yards away.

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — On the eastern edge of Ukraine are scenes reminiscent of World War I. Freezing troops peer through periscopes above deep trenches on the country’s front line at pro-Russian separatists, who are as little as 50 yards away. On Thursday, the trenches were muddy quagmires but are often frozen solid, offering little comfort from the inhospitable cold.
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. Two days after the European Union joined the United States in imposing sanctions on the Wagner Group, Blinken voiced disappointment that Mali has rejected an offer of additional UN peacekeepers and is instead looking to the private paramilitary unit. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge the transitional government in Mali not to divert scarce budgetary resources away from the Malian Armed Forces' fight against terrorism," he said.
MILITARY
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change as global security threat

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states. Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies." The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members. China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
ENVIRONMENT
whbl.com

Italy’s Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the European Union must ask Russia to urgently reduce tensions with Ukraine when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday. Addressing the Italian Chamber of Deputies ahead of the summit, Draghi said the bloc “must unanimously renew its support for...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Explainer: Why is Russia’s Putin so focused on Ukraine?

(Reuters) – Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia’s relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his “red lines”. Here are three sets...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Potential Deployment of the Wagner Group in Mali

We are alarmed by a potential deployment of Russia-backed Wagner Group forces in Mali. We understand that the reported deal — costing $10 million per month — diverts money that could be used to support the Malian Armed Forces and public services to pay for the deployment of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s Wagner Group forces to Mali. Wagner forces — which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses — will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further.
POLITICS

