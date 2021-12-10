Screen Time: 'Don't Look Up' may be HollyWoo's finest effort

Director Adam McKay’s production company, Hyperobject Industries, with which he’s made his new film, Don’t Look Up, takes its name from the phenomenon first coined by professor and author Timothy Morton, for a concept so big and overwhelming it exceeds the limits of humanity’s understanding. Things that we just can’t get our heads around in their entirety: the English language, capitalism, oil spills. McKay, who made his name as the writer-director of Anchorman, Talladega Nights and (the still deeply underrated) The Other Guys, has gone on to make a number of films that attempt to squeeze huge, unwieldy concepts into tangible form: The Big Short, about the 2007 housing market crash; Vice, a darkly comic biopic of Former US Vice President Dick Cheney that unpicked the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq; and now his star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, which is about the biggest hyperobject of our times: global warming.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO