ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Screen Time: 'Don't Look Up' may be HollyWoo's finest effort

worcestermag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is “Don’t Look Up” arguably the best movie of the year, it is definitely the best movie to have scenes filmed in Worcester. Not only did the film’s director and screenwriter grow up in Worcester, Adam McKay is the only person I can think of who has strong ties...

www.worcestermag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Al Gore
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Sidney Lumet
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
worcestermag.com

New on DVD: Two-faced Tom Hardy returns in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

A superhero sequel starring Tom Hardy in dual roles tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 14. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage": Hardy reprises his role as San Francisco journalist Eddie Brock, who is also the host body for an alien known as Venom. This time the villain is played by Woody Harrelson, a serial killer on death row transformed into Carnage by a drop of alien blood.
MOVIES
Collider

'Don’t Look Up': Everything You Need to Know About Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio's Awards Contender

Adam McKay has become quite a fascinating filmmaker. While even his Will Ferrell comedies contain political messaging, his transition into becoming a prestige filmmaker has been intriguing. He won his first Oscar for writing the screenplay for The Big Short, a film that took an inside look at the 2008 financial crisis, and while his follow-up film Vice, a satirical biopic about the infamous vice president Dick Cheney, polarized critics, it still went on to be nominated for several Oscars.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

DON’T LOOK UP Trailer

No one pays attention to the scientists in Don’t Look Up, the latest comedy from writer/director Adam McKay. Astronomers Randall and Kate weren’t looking for attention. They were looking at the stars when they found a comet hurtling towards Earth, one that’s big enough to wipe out all of humanity. They try to raise the alarm in official ways, but when the government blows them off, they release the info to the public. Instead of inciting panic, though, the news is ignored by pretty much everyone, leaving them the only ones freaking out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywoo#Academy Award#Best Screenplay#Covid
CNET

Leonardo DiCaprio's a 'huge nerd,' says Don't Look Up science adviser

This story is part of I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, career and current obsessions. There are moments in the Netflix film Don't Look Up when the satirical story feels both ridiculous and too on the nose....
SCIENCE
Esquire

Is 'Don't Look Up' a Movie That's Impossible to Review?

Director Adam McKay’s production company, Hyperobject Industries, with which he’s made his new film, Don’t Look Up, takes its name from the phenomenon first coined by professor and author Timothy Morton, for a concept so big and overwhelming it exceeds the limits of humanity’s understanding. Things that we just can’t get our heads around in their entirety: the English language, capitalism, oil spills. McKay, who made his name as the writer-director of Anchorman, Talladega Nights and (the still deeply underrated) The Other Guys, has gone on to make a number of films that attempt to squeeze huge, unwieldy concepts into tangible form: The Big Short, about the 2007 housing market crash; Vice, a darkly comic biopic of Former US Vice President Dick Cheney that unpicked the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq; and now his star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, which is about the biggest hyperobject of our times: global warming.
MOVIES
Inverse

Don’t Look Up : Adam McKay's apocalypse satire is surprisingly poignant

In Adam McKay’s grand, apocalyptic political satire, Don’t Look Up, Ph.D. astronomy candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) assembles a modest meal as she makes an exciting discovery. As the redhead steeps her tea and scrapes a glob of jelly on her toast, she suddenly discovers a long-lost comet that hasn’t...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
imdb.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Review: The Sky Is Falling in Adam McKay’s Crank Comet Comedy

Humans are stupid and can’t be expected to agree on anything, even if their existence depends on it. That’s the “hilarious” insight Adam McKay wants to impart with “Don’t Look Up,” a smug, easy-target political satire in which two earnest astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) have one hell of a time trying to convince an attention-deficit president or bobblehead media (repped by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry) that there’s a comet hurtling toward Earth.
SCIENCE
Boston Herald

‘Don’t Look Up’ a semi-funny sign of our (end) times

Rated R. At the Apple Cinema, Coolidge Corner and Landmark Embassy . Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” is a disaster movie all right. The film, a would-be satirical science-fiction black comedy, takes on the end of the world at a time when the world has perhaps already ended in moral and psychological terms. The film argues that we have been so corrupted by solipsism, celebrity culture, cell phones, racial division, money, conspiracy theorizing and political extremism that not even a “planet-killer” comet could bring us together. Half of us would refuse even to believe it and make it impossible to unite in an effort try to stop it. “Armageddon?” What else ya got?.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy