Christopher Petteys opens up about his transition to CEO amid the pandemic

Lydia Henshaw had a certain level of self-confidence when she first walked in the doors at Procter & Gamble. She had just exited her first startup, Sow Organic Inc. — which was acquired for $900,000 in 2018 — and was ready to take on an innovation role within the Cincinnati-based Fortune 50 company. After all, she had experience with big technology systems through her previous innovation roles at the U.S. Department of Defense and the United States Agency for International Development.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO