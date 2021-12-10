Christopher Petteys opens up about his transition to CEO amid the pandemic

Church software company Pushpay has promoted Maria Telles to vice president of human resources. The move, announced Tuesday, comes after Telles served as the interim head of human resources since May, according to her LinkedIn page. "(Telles') leadership and passion for people will help the company continue to build a...
Swimwear brand Andie has announced an $18.5 million Series B funding round led by Jay-Z’s investment firm Marcy Venture Partners. The company said it plans to use the funds to continue to expand its omnichannel distribution and its international presence as well as its executive team, and that it will launch a loungewear category next year following its successful entry into the intimates category earlier this year.
With 11 phases remaining to be completed on its massive proposed campus in south Kansas City, Cerner offered little in the way of specifics during a presentation Thursday. The company provided a five-year update on the heavily incentivized development to the Tax Increment Financing Commission of Kansas City.
Lydia Henshaw had a certain level of self-confidence when she first walked in the doors at Procter & Gamble. She had just exited her first startup, Sow Organic Inc. — which was acquired for $900,000 in 2018 — and was ready to take on an innovation role within the Cincinnati-based Fortune 50 company. After all, she had experience with big technology systems through her previous innovation roles at the U.S. Department of Defense and the United States Agency for International Development.
