This article explains how to check CPU and GPU usage on a Mac, including information on how to display real-time usage on the Dock and how to check overall performance. Your Mac comes with a built-in utility designed to show CPU and GPU usage, along with a lot of other useful performance information. This Activity Monitor can be accessed through Spotlight or found in the Utilities folder. You can also set it to display real-time CPU usage information right on your Mac's dock.

