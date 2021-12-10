ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe can have growth and solid finances, Scholz tells Macron in Paris

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Growth and solid finances are no contradiction and can be reached at the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, responding to questions on differences between Berlin and Paris over the extent...

AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
EU ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia – von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament, said the EU...
POLITICS
Dutch government plans $40 billion in extra climate spending in next decade

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands aims for 35 billion euros ($40 billion) in extra spending in the coming 10 years to stimulate energy transition and fight climate change, the prospective new government coalition said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
ENVIRONMENT
Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Europe
Berlin, DE
Putin and Xi vow to 'safeguard both sides' security' amid increasing US tensions as Russia and China boast their relationship is at an 'unprecedented high level'

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have vowed to 'safeguard both sides' security and interests' as the pair hailed their friendship amid increasing tensions with 'international forces'. The world leaders held a phone call amid increasing criticism from the West, just days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow's sabre-rattling against Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's Scholz vows that 'we will win' fight against COVID

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to their normal lives, declaring that “we will win this fight" as he made his first major policy speech to parliament.Scholz, who took over from longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, declared that “we have no time to waste” as he opened a presentation of his three-party coalition government's agenda.Scholz takes office as Germany is grappling with its biggest wave of infections of the pandemic so far. There are signs that restrictions imposed in recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany s new foreign minister said Monday.Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.”“For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.Her comments followed a vote...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Dutch parties agree on government pact nine months after elections

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch political parties said on Monday they had reached an agreement paving the way for caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte to form his fourth consecutive government almost nine months after elections. The coalition will consist of the four parties that have been in power since 2017,...
POLITICS
The Independent

1st meeting of Germany's new COVID panel as infections ease

Members of a new expert panel advising the German government on its response to the coronavirus pandemic are holding their first meeting Tuesday, amid signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infection rates.Germany s disease control agency reported 30,823 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 45,753 two weeks ago. More than 470 new deaths from COVID-19 were also recorded.Experts say it's too early to say how the new omicron variant will affect infection rates, but the country's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, expressed cautious optimism, tweeting Monday: “The situation is slowly...
PUBLIC HEALTH

