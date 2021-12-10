ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Go Karting On Ice, Is Coming To Florida This Winter

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 5 days ago

Whipping around a go-kart track sounds pretty awesome itself, right? But what if we told you there was a way you could take that speed and intensity and do it on the ice?! What’s been dubbed ice karting, or Go-Karting on Ice has taken over different parts of the country this year, including Orlando, Florida. This uniquely cool experience from Explore Hidden is about to slide into Orlando and here is everything you need to know about this winter event.

Go Karting in Ice by Explore Hidden is hitting the road this year setting up shop in ice rinks all over the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPLLQ_0dJM8Kqg00
Explore Hidden Orlando
In February, Go Karting on Ice is slated to come to Orlando, and we couldn’t be more excited for this unique, adrenaline-pumping ride.

Drive, slide, and whip your way around an icy rink as you navigate obstacles along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FScvq_0dJM8Kqg00
Flickr Hash Milhan
There will be expert ice karting professionals around the rink to help give tips on how to have the most fun, like gliding at top speeds.

Plus, there will be tons of off-rink activities as well, including winter games, prizes for the best dressed, and even costume ice karting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKebD_0dJM8Kqg00
Explore Hidden Orlando
Each city that Go Karting on Ice pops up in will run for a limited time, so you’ll want to make sure you reserve your tickets soon.

Keep in mind tickets are non-refundable, kids can slice the ice but must be a minimum of 48 inches tall, and the maximum weight is 225 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeiFe_0dJM8Kqg00
Explore Hidden Orlando
So book your experience today and enjoy testing your go-karting speed on a new, icy surface in Orlando.

So, what do you think about Go-Karting on Ice in Florida? Would this be something you and your friends or family would enjoy together? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this go-karting adventure, make sure to check out the Explore Hidden event page .

The post The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Go Karting On Ice, Is Coming To Florida This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Florida

This Hidden Pie Shop In Florida, Mixed Fillings, Is Said To Be The Speakeasy Of Pies

Whenever we picture a pie shop in Florida, we imagine a charming little storefront bustling with character for passersby to see and stop in for a slice. Okay, so this might sound a bit Hallmark-y to some, but hey, it’s our imagination after all! Yet, there is a hidden pie shop in Jacksonville that goes against the grain of traditional, movie-scene pie shops. Mixed Fillings in Florida is said to be the speakeasy of pies because there is no sign, and you’ll have to know in advance what door you’re actually looking for in order to get the goods.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The Larger-Than-Life Holiday Road Experience Is Coming To Florida This Winter

Homestead-Miami Speedway is about to become the ultimate place for the holidays. This famed speedway will be decked out in thousands of lights, creating the ultimate drive-through adventure for families and friends. This dazzling holiday experience is popping up throughout the country, taking over stadiums and speedways for a one-of-a-kind drive-thru holiday experience. Get ready for Magic of Lights in Florida, the larger-than-life holiday road experience.
Only In Florida

This Roadside Window-Serve Joint In Florida Is Said To Have The Best Chili Dogs In Town

Driving over the bridge to the beach in Port Orange, Florida, you might miss this small roadside stop. Dairy Bar in Florida is a window-serve gem serving up pure nostalgia on a plate. Many people have declared Dairy Bar to have the best chili dogs in town, but just make sure you don’t miss out […] The post This Roadside Window-Serve Joint In Florida Is Said To Have The Best Chili Dogs In Town appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Florida

The Largest Restaurant In Florida Has 15 Dining Rooms And An Unforgettable Menu

If someone asked you what the largest restaurant in Florida was, would you know the answer? For Tampa residents, this might be an easy answer. Not only is Columbia Restaurant in Tampa, Florida the largest restaurant in the state, but it also holds the title for one of the oldest Spanish restaurants in the entire […] The post The Largest Restaurant In Florida Has 15 Dining Rooms And An Unforgettable Menu appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rinks#On The Ice#Winter Games
Only In Florida

The Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival In Florida That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

With the holiday season upon us, what better way to enjoy all of the wintertime fun than with a trip to Orlando’s Lake Nona? What, you ask, happens in lake None to make it straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie? Well, it’s the Oh, What Fun! Festival, of course! This month-long event takes over […] The post The Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival In Florida That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Florida

The Florida Restaurant With Fish Camp Roots That Date Back To The 1940s

Anyone who lives in Florida likely already knows what a fish camp is. But for anyone who is unfamiliar, today a fish camp is usually a place where you can order up heaps of fresh, fried seafood for an all-satisfying meal. Back in the day, fish camps were considered to be places where people would hang out and fish all day, telling tales of their best catch, then cook, clean, and eat all around a campsite. We have a restaurant in Jacksonville that has deep fish camp roots, dating all the way back to the 1940s. Locals and tourists alike enjoy the historic fish camp, Singleton’s Seafood Shack in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The Burgers And Breakfast From This Middle-Of-Nowhere Florida Hotspot Are Worth The Trip

Tucked-away in Eaton Park, Florida is an old-school burger shop serving up huge hamburgers and delightful breakfast platters. S & L Restaurant in Florida might be a bit far off the beaten path for some, but according to the restaurant, these burgers may be habit-forming. This is true home-cooking without all of the mess and it’s totally worth the time it takes to get there.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

This Florida Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

Strolling by the river on a sunny afternoon sounds like pure heaven, especially when that path takes you around Tampa’s famed riverwalk. According to a recent list published by Fodor’s, Tampa Riverwalk was named within the top 15 best river walks in the country. Just under three miles in length, this riverwalk winds along bustling […] The post This Florida Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Only In Florida

This Themed Walk-Through Christmas Lights Display In Florida Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

Every year, Florida’s most coveted Victorian luxury home turns into a magical Christmas experience that the whole family can enjoy together. Come explore unique architectural styles, specialty Gilded Age decorations, and so much more when you take an annual Christmas tour. Happening from November through January, come enjoy this year’s theme celebrating the 10th year […] The post This Themed Walk-Through Christmas Lights Display In Florida Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

7 Florida Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

Florida is the place to be if you want to enjoy a meal and a little something fun on the side. Not all restaurants in Florida are made the same, with some offering up much more than just a sweet spot to dine. For instance, did you know that there is a pancake house in De Leon Springs State Park where you can cook your own pancakes right at the table?! Take a look at these seven unique restaurants in Florida that offer so much more than just delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

13 Life Lessons You’ll Learn Growing Up In Florida

Living in Florida means different things for different people. For instance, growing up in Florida in Miami is a way different experience compared to the Panhandle. However, despite the differences in certain areas of the state, there are quite a few relatable things about Florida that are universal. Take these life lessons as the perfect […] The post 13 Life Lessons You’ll Learn Growing Up In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

This Spooky Small Town In Florida Could Be Right Out Of A Horror Movie

Kerr City is a ghost town in Florida on Lake Kerr in what is now the Ocala National Forest. Back when it was founded in 1884, it was only the second town in Marion County. These photos may not look all that scary, but imagine it at night, with the wind rattling the antique windows […] The post This Spooky Small Town In Florida Could Be Right Out Of A Horror Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

16 Ways You Can Spot Someone From Florida…No Matter Where They Are

Do you suspect one of your friends or loved ones may secretly hail from the Sunshine State? Look out for these telltale signs that will help you know how to spot a Floridian in just about any scenario. Well, there you have it: some of the best ways to spot someone who hails from the […] The post 16 Ways You Can Spot Someone From Florida…No Matter Where They Are appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Florida

The Story Behind Florida’s Most Haunted House Is Beyond Terrifying

About an hour north of Tampa, on the Nature Coast, sits a rural town called Brooksville. The town’s many historic buildings line the streets, but one local home, in particular, has caught the attention of paranormal researchers across the country, earning it a reputation as the most haunted house in Florida. Remember, the May-Stringer House […] The post The Story Behind Florida’s Most Haunted House Is Beyond Terrifying appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Indian River Lagoon Byway Is A Road You Didn’t Know Existed But Is Perfect For A Scenic Drive In Florida

There is nothing like taking a drive on a warm Florida day along the coast, exploring some of the best attractions and coastal towns. The Indian River Lagoon National Scenic Byway is a wonderful drive that loops through different barrier islands and coastal gems on the Atlantic. If you want to enjoy an adventure filled with day trip stops, historical markers, and so much more, this drive is for you.
Only In Florida

Choose From More Than 51 Flavors Of Scrumptious Cookies When You Visit Two Fat Cookies In Florida

Guests will find treats galore when they visit this Delray Beach bakeshop. If you’re a cookie enthusiast, this is the place to visit, because even if you visit every day for a month and try one new cookie, you’ll only be about halfway through their cookie menu. With a wide variety of house-baked sweet treats, come indulge at Two Fat Cookies in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The Official State Honey Of Florida Is Tupelo Honey

If you’re from Florida or are familiar with the Sunshine State, then you probably already have an idea of a few of the state designations. For instance, you likely know that Florida’s state pie is Key Lime and the official state fruit is the orange. But what many residents might not know is that the official state honey of Florida is tupelo honey. Take a look at why tupelo honey is such a unique type and why Florida deems it to be so special.
Only In Florida

The Whole Family Will Love A Trip To T-Rex Cafe, A Dinosaur-Themed Restaurant In Florida

Are you ready for the ultimate family dining experience? Do you have any budding paleontologists in the family? If so, you’ll love a trip to this dinosaur-themed restaurant in Downtown Disney. T-Rex Cafe in Florida is an experience unto itself, with animatronic dinosaurs, themed menu items, and even a dinosaur store! Enjoy an immersive meal surrounded by life-like dinosaurs in this prehistoric space.
Only In Florida

The Romantic Florida Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

While Florida doesn’t really experience too many extreme swings in temperature, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t get chilly from time to time. Sure, snowfall is a bit rare, but temperatures have still been known to drop into the 30s now and then, especially for northern parts of the state. So, if you’re anything like us and you don’t want to deal with the chill we have the perfect romantic getaway right in the heart of Key West. Get ready for your tropical weekend away at Ocean Key Resort & Spa.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Out Of All 50 States, Here Is Where Florida Falls In Terms Of Being Most Or Least Haunted

It’s always fun to see where your home state ranks in terms of comparison to other states when it comes to things like being haunted. For Floridians, you might not think that Florida is as haunted as some other states, but you’ll be surprised to see where The Sunshine State ranked. Thanks to the Travel Channel, all 50 states have been ranked in terms of how haunted they are, and you might not be expecting to see where Florida falls.
Only In Florida

Only In Florida

13K+
Followers
667
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy