Whipping around a go-kart track sounds pretty awesome itself, right? But what if we told you there was a way you could take that speed and intensity and do it on the ice?! What’s been dubbed ice karting, or Go-Karting on Ice has taken over different parts of the country this year, including Orlando, Florida. This uniquely cool experience from Explore Hidden is about to slide into Orlando and here is everything you need to know about this winter event.

Go Karting in Ice by Explore Hidden is hitting the road this year setting up shop in ice rinks all over the country.

Drive, slide, and whip your way around an icy rink as you navigate obstacles along the way.

Plus, there will be tons of off-rink activities as well, including winter games, prizes for the best dressed, and even costume ice karting!

Keep in mind tickets are non-refundable, kids can slice the ice but must be a minimum of 48 inches tall, and the maximum weight is 225 pounds.

In February, Go Karting on Ice is slated to come to Orlando, and we couldn’t be more excited for this unique, adrenaline-pumping ride.There will be expert ice karting professionals around the rink to help give tips on how to have the most fun, like gliding at top speeds.Each city that Go Karting on Ice pops up in will run for a limited time, so you’ll want to make sure you reserve your tickets soon.So book your experience today and enjoy testing your go-karting speed on a new, icy surface in Orlando.

So, what do you think about Go-Karting on Ice in Florida? Would this be something you and your friends or family would enjoy together? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this go-karting adventure, make sure to check out the Explore Hidden event page .

The post The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Go Karting On Ice, Is Coming To Florida This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State .