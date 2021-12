For many years PS Plus has been a pretty great deal for PlayStation players, but this month is probably one of the most disappointing months I have ever seen. Some would assume with Xbox GamePass literally sprinting laps around PlayStation Plus in terms of content, Sony might be a little more…..reactive and try to make PS Plus seem more valuable. This, or at least come up with a direct competitor. But that hasn’t happened yet.

