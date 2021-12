Bitcoin cash price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is $609. The stongest support is $411. Bitcoin cash price prediction reveals that the market is currently following a bearish movement, with the price of BCH at $422. On December 13, 2021, the BTC/USD reached 453 before experiencing a decline, which dropped to $436. The price kept significantly declining on the same day until it went to $416 on December 14, 2021. The price has fluctuated since then and keeps rising and falling. On December 15, 2021, the rose to $441 only to fall again and is currently on $422.

