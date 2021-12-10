ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find out the Global Essential Oils Market Research and Analysis 2021-2029

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of revenue, essential oils market was valued at US$ 7394.69 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). High demand from end use industries along with increasing scope of applications of essential oils in the cosmetics and personal care sector is...

Want To Know the Future of Global Next Generation RPO Market Report 2021 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Next generation recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) is an effective recruitment process where several tasks are performed, from sourcing and selecting candidates, to maintain the quality of recruits. The next generation RPO providers are incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated recruiting such as automated screening of resumes, schedule interviews, workforce planning and others, which is favoring the growth of global next generation RPO market. Growing inclination towards outsourcing of recruitment processes across organizations, especially small and medium enterprises, along with flexible hiring models being incorporated across enterprises amidst the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is estimated to further boost the growth of global next generation RPO market over the period of next eight years.
Future Trend of Global Aircraft Tugs Market by Regions Segmentation, Type, Application, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

Aircraft tugs can be found in every hangar and airport throughout the world. Their properties are determined by their function. Pushback is an airport operation in which an aircraft is pushed backwards from its parking location, typically at an airport gate, by external power. Pushbacks are performed by low-profile vehicles known as pushback tractors or tugs. Towbarless pushback tugs outperform traditional tractor tugs in pushback operations because they are significantly faster to attach and disconnect and provide much greater mobility by eliminating the awkward tow bar. The development of new technologies in aircraft tugs, which provide safe and effective airport management, is estimated to fuel the growth of the aircraft tugs market over the forecast period. The worldwide aircraft tugs market has been spurred even further due to increasing investment for the development of electric aircraft tugs. Electric fuel aircraft tugs are gaining traction in the global market. With a growing emphasis on electric vehicles due to their lower environmental impact, replacing diesel tugs with electric tugs is advantageous, both economically and ecologically, and is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the global aircraft tugs market over the forecast period.
Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market | Robust Growth in Global Industry | 2021 To 2029

Distributed energy resource management system refer to the modular, decentralised and flexible technologies, which are placed in close proximity to the load they serve. Distributed energy resource management system market participants are increasingly focused on offering end-to-end and tailored solutions enabling industrial and commercial users to leverage opportunities of distributed energy resources including vehicle to grid, demand side management, flexible power plant and PV/wind and storage amongst others. The growing adoption of distributed energy resources among large user base is estimated to proliferate the growth of distributed energy resource management system market over the forecast period.
Growth in Use of Laptops as a Result of Digitization in Industries, coupled with the Demand for Laptops in Educational Applications in Southeast Asian Countries is Propelling for Astounding Demand of Southeast Asia Laptops Market; says Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights report says that laptops which use Advanced Micro Devices' processors are expected to show the highest growth rate in the Southeast Asia laptops market. The higher growth forecast can be attributed to the lower costs of AMD-based laptops, as opposed to its Intel counterparts, along with the rise in awareness about AMD processors amongst individuals and businesses. Also, AMD processors have a longer support term as far their sockets are concerned. This allows the end-users to change the processors after a couple of years in case they want to upgrade the system, or increase the processing power. Hence, AMD processors are expected to see faster growth in the future years.
Global Nasal Lavage Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.12% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029), Owing to the Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Nasal Irrigation, Coupled with the Growth in Cases of Respiratory Infections – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a serious burden on the healthcare facilities in numerous countries. Coronavirus infection has affected numerous individuals on earth, and government bodies are increasingly studying the methods for reducing the risk of infections through preventive measures. Studies are also being conducted regarding the effectiveness of nasal irrigation on the viral load in nasal cavities, which in turn can help in the reduction of COVID-19 cases. Healthcare professionals believe that the inclusion of saline nasal lavage systems, coupled with ethanol based nasal lavages have the potential to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the COVID-19 disease. Individuals have also started using nasal lavage products to enhance nasal cleanliness. Hence, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global nasal lavage market.
Latin America Online Higher Education Market was Valued at US$ 2145.95 Mn in 2020 and is Growing at a CAGR of 20.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029) - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The landscape of online higher education market is gaining immense growth in Latin America owing to numerous factors including growth of smartphones and internet users, rising government initiatives to promote online learning, covid-19 pandemic and increasing awareness of online higher education amongst others. Growth of Smart Devices and Internet that...
Outlook of Global Technology Solutions for Public Transport Market: Research Report during 2021-2029

Urban population is increasing in a rapid pace. Ticketing stations are proving as barriers obstructing smooth flow of passenger movement. Transport operators and agencies are increasingly looking for solutions to enhance consumer convenience and effectively manage crowd at these facilities Increasing penetration of digitalization across the transportation industry globally is paving way for the growth of the global technology solutions for public transport ticketing market. Be-in/be-out (BIBO) ticketing solutions is gaining momentum in the global market. The BIBO ticketing solutions in public transportation systems automatically detects when a passenger boards a specific mode of transportation and tracks their movement, thereby calculating the distance travelled by the passenger respectively. The information derived allows automatic calculation of the fare, without any direct interaction with the passenger, thus promoting better experience and increased level of customer satisfaction. The technology has witnessed upsurge in adoption owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus and is estimated to further the technology solutions for public transport market’s growth over the future years.
Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market 2021: Know the Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Electric vehicles (EV) have variety of ways to be charged, depending on location and requirement. Thus, charging infrastructure for EVs is of different types and designed for different applications. The specifications and standards for EV chargers, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), vary from one country to another, based on available EV models in the market and the characteristics of the electricity grid. Various types of vehicles have different charging requirements, as power must be supplied to the battery at the right voltage and current levels to allow charging. Favorable government initiatives across regions towards implementation of adequate charging infrastructure so as to promote the adoption of electric vehicles is fueling the growth of global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market. The global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Global Live Streaming Market 2021: Growth Analysis, Projection & Forecast to 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Live streaming is a type of streaming in which audio or video is broadcast live over the Internet. The media is broadcast while it is being recorded, allowing users to see or listen to it in real time. The word "live streaming" usually refers to broadcast live streams, which are one-to-many connections that broadcast to several users at the same time. Furthermore, across social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, live streaming allows marketers and consumers to post unedited, raw footage in real time. AMI anticipates the market will grow at 17.6% owing to increased internet usage and the growing popularity of eSports and video games among all age groups. In terms of revenue, live streaming market was valued at US$ 7340.41 Mn in 2020.
Reasons for Notable Growth of Global Bearings Market during 2021 – 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the global bearings market was valued at US$ 112200.049 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period. A significant increase in demand for bearings that requires less maintenance, has a longer service life, and promises better and higher performance is on the rise, which is expected to propel the growth of the global bearings market. Additionally, demand for specialized bearing solutions that suit various industry-specific requirements will further aid in fulfilling worldwide bearings market demand. Especially in automotive and aerospace industry, there is a growing trend towards "Integrated Bearings," in which the bearing's surrounding components become an integral part of the bearing itself. These bearings were created with the goal of reducing the number of bearing components in the final assembled product. As a result, using "integrated bearings" lowers equipment costs, improves reliability, simplifies installation, and extends service life. In addition, the bearings market is moving towards inventing new types of application-specific bearings. Numerous bearing manufacturers are developing specialized bearings for applications such as agricultural machinery, weaving looms in the textile industry, and turbochargers in the automotive industry. Bearing OEMs are constantly working on sensorized smart bearing development. Internally powered sensors and data-acquisition circuitry enable bearings to highlight their operating conditions continuously with incorporation of this technology. In the last several years, advances in surface texturing and the inclusion of wear-resistant coatings in rolling elements and raceways have advanced significantly. These bearings perform in high-stress, high-impact, low-lubrication, and high-temperature conditions. Thus, these factors are driving the demand for the global bearings market.
Singapore Micro-Learning and MOOCs in Education and Training Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Singapore micro-learning and MOOCs in education and training market was valued at US$ 2.44 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period. Substantial increase in the number of enterprises that are using micro-learning and MOOCs for employee training purposes is expected to propel the market growth over the period of next eight years. MOOCs initially gained popularity due to the government initiatives to promote online learning in Singapore. Platforms such as Alison, Udemy, Coursera, Khan Academy, etc., are globally acclaimed MOOCs platforms which contain micro-learning content as well. Singapore has a strong economy, and the government bodies in Singapore are investing heavily in creating a digital workforce, as the nation is gearing up towards being the first smart country on Earth. Hence, the Singapore government is encouraging the adoption of MOOCs and micro-learning programs for skill development. Another major aspect of the Singaporean economy is the higher investment in MOOCs amongst the corporate sector in Singapore. Companies are investing in skill-development of their employees, and they are providing MOOCs and micro-learning programs at no additional cost to their employees.
United States Non-Technical Agile Transformation Services Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Agile transformation services, specifically across the non-technical environment, is gaining rapid popularity across enterprises in the United States. The United States non-technical agile transformation services market was valued at US$ 189.49 MN in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for rapid product development, changing consumer expectations, and a surge in the desire to improve teamwork and communication in businesses are driving the growth of the non-technical agile transformation services market in the United States. Agile is becoming more popular in marketing, design, and creative agencies, owing to the fact that it streamlines a crucial step in the business process. It is necessary for an organization to embrace agility as a way of life in order to thrive. The increased demand for accelerated product development, as well as the increased need to improve teamwork and communication in businesses, has fuelled the growth of United States non-technical agile transformation services market.
