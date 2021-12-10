Delivery Thefts On the Rise During the Holidays

The Springfield Police Division has released some tips to help the public stay safe this holiday season and avoid thefts and scams. Do not warm up your car- As it grows colder, people want a warm car to get into, especially in the early morning. If your car is not equipped with a remote start, avoid warming up your car, as thieves take advantage of this. Don’t leave your car running unattended when you’re out and about. A quick trip into the gas station or store is all the time a thief needs to drive away in your car.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO