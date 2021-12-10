ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Delivery Thefts On the Rise During the Holidays

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in mid Michigan are advising residents to be aware of so called porch pirates. The term is used to describe someone who steals packages delivered to a home and left on doorsteps...

WDAM-TV

Holidays bring higher chances of theft, burglary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holidays approaching, some people may be getting excited about crossing items off their to-do lists, but some others may be looking to take your gifts and make them their own. “The 25 years I have been in law enforcement, we always see an...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WHIO Dayton

Holiday safety tips: How to avoid thefts, scams

The Springfield Police Division has released some tips to help the public stay safe this holiday season and avoid thefts and scams. Do not warm up your car- As it grows colder, people want a warm car to get into, especially in the early morning. If your car is not equipped with a remote start, avoid warming up your car, as thieves take advantage of this. Don’t leave your car running unattended when you’re out and about. A quick trip into the gas station or store is all the time a thief needs to drive away in your car.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
State
Michigan State
smallbiztrends.com

These are the Most Stolen Items During Smash-and-Grab Thefts

Designer clothes are the most stolen item by organized retail crime gangs or smash-and-grab thefts. Such organized retail crime has been costing retailers an average of over $700,000 from every $1 billion in sales for the last five years in a row, with the number rising yet again according to the latest figures.
RETAIL
Bangor Daily News

Bangor police warns residents of holiday package thefts

The Bangor Police Department is urging residents to take caution with their holiday packages after a recent theft in an area neighborhood. A package was stolen from a porch of a residence on Jefferson Street on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for the Bangor police. Police...
BANGOR, ME
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Package thefts spike in the holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — USPS says they’ll be delivering between 850 and 950 million packages from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. The total number of card, letters and boxes delivered during that time will be around 12 billion. According to C&R research, over a third of the people receiving those packages...
TULSA, OK
#Thefts#Security Camera
The Tribune

Experts provide tips to avoid falling victim to package theft during the holiday season

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to impact the country, more and more people turn to online shopping during the holiday season. However, this also means an increase in seasonal packages stolen from doorsteps across the country, a phenomenon perpetrated by so-called “porch pirates.” As such, Weld County law enforcement officials and security analyst experts have shared the best ways to ensure protection of packages from thieves this December as the rise in online Christmas shopping continues.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KLTV

City of Lufkin offers advice for dealing with holiday theft

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As friends and family rush to find that perfect gift and start placing their online orders, their potential holiday joy can turn to heartbreak if that special package is raided by porch pirates. Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the City of Lufkin, said package theft is...
LUFKIN, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday shopping theft, robbery safety tips: MCSO

MILWAUKEE - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on Thursday, Dec. 9 issued some reminders about how to keep yourself – and your items – safe from would-be criminals. 1. Be alert and aware. MCSO reminds people not to be...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Law enforcement, Hawaii retailers say ‘bold’ thefts on the rise this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays may be the season of giving. But for thieves, it’s open season on some isle retailers. “Thieves are definitely getting more bold. By that, I mean back in the day, if a witness came across, they would hurry up and get away as soon as possible but recently it seems that these people are getting more bold,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, of Crimestoppers Honolulu.
HAWAII STATE
ccxmedia.org

Catalytic Converter Thefts Rise to Record Numbers in Some Cities

Brooklyn Center police are asking residents to be vigilant after a record number of catalytic converter thefts. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in thefts over the last three weeks. Thieves can remove a catalytic converter from underneath a vehicle within minutes. Brooklyn Center police say they’ve had at least...
Telegraph

Sheriff's office cautions against holiday thefts

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is cautioning residents that thefts are common occurrences during the holiday season. They offer a number of tips on how to to avoid being victimized:. • Make sure gifts aren’t visible from outside your residence. • Watch what you post...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Authorities see downward trend in holiday theft

WEST KENTUCKY — Usually this time of year we're telling you about an increase in porch thefts and break ins, but this year — so far — is different. Multiple agencies tell Local 6 this year thefts across the board are down by as much as 50%, and that includes porch thefts.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

