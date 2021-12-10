ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The trial begins for ex-officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright

By MPR News
ksjd.org
 5 days ago

Jurors in Minnesota are hearing testimony in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter. She is a former police officer who killed a man during a traffic stop. She is white. He was Black. Some parts of this report are upsetting. Here's Matt Sepic of Minnesota Public Radio. MATT SEPIC,...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Daunte Wright's mom gives emotional testimony about her son calling for help before ex-cop Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop

Former police officer Kim Potter is on trial for manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. In emotional testimony on Wednesday, Wright's mother recounted phone calls she had with him shortly before the shooting. Katie Bryant, Wright's mother, told the jury that Wright "seemed nervous" when he called after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
AFP

Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty to violating his rights

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the African-American man's civil rights –- his first acknowledgement of criminal wrongdoing in the case. "Before the tragic and needless death of George Floyd, there was little expectation that a white police officer would ever be held accountable for murdering a Black man," he said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksjd.org

Parents of sisters killed in Oxford school shooting file 2 $100 million lawsuits

Last week's school shooting at Oxford High in Michigan affected the lives of all its students. Today the parents of two sisters filed a pair of $100 million lawsuits in federal court against the school district. As Quinn Klinefelter of member station WDET reports, the suits blame teachers, administrators and counselors for endangering students' lives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel King
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

R. Kelly Associate Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence After Setting Accuser’s Car on Fire

An R. Kelly associate has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentencing Wednesday, about seven months after 38-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge. The Georgia resident admitted to authorities he had traveled to the home of one of Kelly’s accusers and set fire to a vehicle that was parked outside her Florida residence. Prosecutors say Williams’ deliberate actions were intended to scare the woman and prevent her from cooperating in Kelly’s federal trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Firearms#Minneapolis#Minnesota Public Radio#Buick
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

OTF ARoy Shot & Killed On Chicago's O-Block, Murder Caught On Video

OTF ARoy, a member of Lil Durk's Only The Family group, was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago's O-Block on Monday (December 13). The rapper reportedly got into a fight and came out on the winning side of it, allegedly beating down his opponent. When he walked away, the man ARoy got into an altercation with got up and allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing him.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy