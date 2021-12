The just-released documentary "Julia" (see the trailer on YouTube) brilliantly captures the extraordinary life of Julia Child, detailing her numerous groundbreaking achievements in the culinary world. While the reverence that co-directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West exhibit towards their larger-than-life subject is undeniable, the film avoids being a hagiography. "What we are trying to do is get beyond the characterization of Julia Child and really figure out, what made this woman tick," West told Mashed during an exclusive interview with both directors. "Like, who was she? How did she become the Julia Child that we all know?"

