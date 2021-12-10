ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Escape from Tarkov trailer for patch 12.12 breakdown

By Amar Spahic
altchar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say that the community has not been this excited about the patch in a long time. So let's break down the trailer piece by piece. The first impression is that it looks huge. It was speculated to be half the size of Shoreline, but from the footage we've...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

How does Battlefield's Hazard Zone compare to Escape from Tarkov?

For those who are unfamiliar with Escape from Tarkov, it is a hardcore FPS where players are deployed on a map alongside other players and AI enemies in order to loot, kill and extract, with the focus on looting and surviving. Tarkov is quite unique as there is no visual indicators of any kind in the game. There is no map, no visual interface, no objective direction and no player marking of any kind, even if you are running in squad it is not uncommon to shoot your teammates that go astray without communicating first. Tarkov is also very harsh on equipment, in a sense that by dying or not extracting you are losing all your loadout that you went into the game with, and having a good loadout is not a piece of cake. So, living and dying in Tarkov has a very big price and that makes every raid filled with adrenaline as you have much at stake.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Wipe date confirmed for Escape from Tarkov

In the last couple of years, the wipe occured regularly just before Christmas, and most of the wipes came on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. So the 24th fit both criteria, however, considering that patch release number is 12.12, it also gave literal possibility that patch is on the 12th, which is a Sunday and highly unusual day for a wipe (based on earlier patterns).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ disables Flea Market and makes Labs free

Battlestate Games has disabled the Flea Market in Escape From Tarkov, locking away the online market for any player below an impossible level 99. As what is almost certainly part of a pre-wipe event for Escape From Tarkov, developer Battlestate Games has locked the Flea Market for anyone below level 99. Achieving level 99 is impossible as it’s far above Tarkov’s level cap, meaning the Flea Market is closed for business. This means that players will have to rely on what they can purchase from in-game NPC traders, or what they can scavenge from within raids.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Does The Cycle: Frontier have progress wipes like Escape From Tarkov? Answered

To anyone familiar with both games, it is no secret that The Cycle: Frontier borrows heavily from the design of Escape From Tarkov. Frontier wears its influences on its sleeve, which allows players to set better expectations for themselves about upcoming changes and features in the game. In a November 30, 2021 interview, developer Yager confirmed that one of Escape From Tarkov’s most central progression systems will also be present in The Cycle: Frontier: periodic progress wipes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve#Customs#Pmc#Vortex Razor#Double Barr
NME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ prepares for a wipe with chaotic boss event

Escape From Tarkov looks all but certain to wipe in the coming weeks, as Battlestate Games has implemented the first pre-wipe event. The Escape From Tarkov community has noticed that bosses in the game – while usually restricted to one map – are starting to appear across the world. One player highlighted instances of Reshala taking over the map Reserve, while his own map – Customs – is now plagued by Sanitar. From the data this player has provided, it seems like every boss in the game has received a re-shuffle in location.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

How to level up fast after wipe in Escape from Tarkov?

This is the moment to put time and effort in and make the rest of the wipe a lot easier. All players start on equal grounds, which makes progressing faster & easier. So here are the guidelines on what to focus on, and how to make the most out of early wipe days.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Day 4 Pre-Wipe Event Buffs The Obdolbos Cocktail

Escape From Tarkov’s pre-wipe event series continues. Today is the fourth day since the pre-wipe events started. The scenario is very similar to the previous pre-wipe event when Sanitar found a new formula to buff the Obdolbos Cocktail and tell his friends that he finally made it. The stimulant is known as an excellent combat enhancement, as it makes the imbiber endure and sustain through unimaginable pain.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Escape Tarkov Wipe Date: Tarkov Wipe Coming Soon Update 12.12 – Report

The latest hints shared by developers Battlestate Games suggest that the next Escape from Tarkov wipe will take place between December 12 and December 24. This would mean that the next patch would be released on one of these dates, with the last major changes to the game. There have...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PCGamesN

Escape from Tarkov is about to get a new map, a rangefinder, and more

A new patch is inbound for Escape from Tarkov, and the hardcore survival game is getting some fancy new gear to hunt for in its treacherous urban ruins. Not only that, but beta patch 0.12.12 also features an all new map, possibly called Lighthouse or Quiet Coast. Here’s what we’ve seen so far.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Escape From Tarkov Server Wiped and Now Overloaded – How To Fix

If you are a fan of the Battlestate Games MMOFPS, you are probably aware that the Escape from Tarkov server wiped this morning, removing all progress from players. Now with players frantically trying to get an early start on the fresh server, its queue is overloaded. We’ve prepped up some tips on how to get back into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Pre-Wipe Events Have Already Begun

Even though the pre-wipe Escape From Tarkov events haven’t been officially announced by Battlestate Games, an in-game message sent by Skier proves the opposite. Today, Skier has messaged the players that the kingpins (bosses) of Tarkov are preparing some sort of move, and they tend to swap places between each other so they can no longer be found in their ordinary spot.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov “Introduction” Quest Guide

Mercenary, come here, I’ve been waiting for you. Just a couple of hours ago, my old friend Jaeger got in touch with me and informed me that he had quite useful information for me. The package with the information I need is encrypted and is located in the Priozersk Natural Reserve area. Where exactly – Jaeger did not specify, but he left a clue: “Look where the hunger would wait for his prey. Where the iron bird has fallen. Bring me this package and I’ll introduce you to Jaeger, he’ll definitely have work for you.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

New Escape From Tarkov Event Is Live, Involves Scavs

To everyone skeptic about the potential Escape From Tarkov wipe, this is yet another proof that a wipe is coming. The events have started appearing daily, which is similar to the previous pre-wipe event. A new message typed in Russian has been posted on the official BSG Twitter profile, sent by a guy named Bober, or Beaver in English. If I am not mistaken, I think it’s a Russian PMC, which is surprised by the recent SCAV behavior in Tarkov.
GOOGLE
futuregamereleases.com

The best spot to find Salewa and MRE in Escape From Tarkov

In Escape From Tarkov, a couple of quests require you to find different items, especially the beginning ones, which can be pretty annoying sometimes. Salewa medkit and MREs, including ISKRA Lunch Boxes for the quests later, can be painful to find. But, there’s always an easy way. However, it requires strong persistence.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Escape From Tarkov Update 0.12.12 Adds New Map, VOIP and Inertia System

The latest Escape from Tarkov patch, numbered 0.12.12, introduces a new map, called The Lighthouse, VOIP, an additional enemy faction and the highly anticipated Inertia system. It couldn't have been otherwise. The long-awaited update for Escape from Tarkov, numbered 0.12.12, was released on December 12 to keep the number "twelve"...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

How to activate the VoIP feature in Escape From Tarkov?

I have to say, Escape From Tarkov’s latest update has been a fresh experience so far, even if the character movement feels like his legs are tied due to the new player inertia. However, as compensation for it, the new VoIP feature is different and feels very real. So, “clunky movement” meets “fancy talk.” So, have you tried the new VoIP proximity-based voice chat or not? Well, if not, that’s maybe because you do not have it activated, and that’s the first thing you should do.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Holiday Festivities: Trailer Breakdown

With the month of December, Pokemon Unite brings holiday festivities. In the form of unique holowear alongside Christmas themed events, Pokemon Unite celebrates the Christmas season. Shown in their most recent video teasing the event, the game is getting a complete makeover. With a winter themed map covered in snow, ice sculptures decorating the stadium, and even a brand new backdrop, Pokemon Unite’s holiday celebration looks very merry.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Here’s every item banned from the ‘Escape From Tarkov’ Flea Market in 12.12

Escape From Tarkov has recently been updated with patch 12.12, and has banned a sizeable list of items from being bought or sold on the Flea Market – here’s what they are. Patch 12.12 has arrived in Escape From Tarkov and introduced heaps of new content and big changes. One of these changes included in patch 12.12 means that certain items can no longer be traded on the Flea Market, which is used for players to buy and sell their in-raid finds.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4.1 patch size, details and bug fixes

Rainbow Six Siege is currently in the process of getting a brand new shiny patch that will introduce changes to the players' HUD, gameplay and level design fixes, fix some accidental deaths and improve the overall user experience. Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4.1 patch size. Download sizes for each platform are...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy