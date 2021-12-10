ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 children struck by car in Talleyville, Delaware

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
Four children are in the hospital after being hit by a car in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Foulk Road in Talleyville.

State police say the victims, all males between the ages of 12 and 15, were standing along the road after the car they were in broke down.

Police say another driver struck them.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

The children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are listed in stable condition.

Delaware state police are continuing to investigate the crash.

