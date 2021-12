By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday night, after the Patriots ran the football for 222 yards while throwing just three passes in a win in Buffalo, Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer took offense when a reporter asked if it was “embarrassing” to lose in such fashion. On Sunday afternoon, Poyer and Hyde got a chance to show that the Bills’ run defense isn’t soft, and that there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. But … the first opportunity to prove that went rather poorly. The Bucs did go three-and-out to start the game, but that was mostly due to a bad...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO