Exactly what it says if you were asked to write the Christmas episode what would your story be. You have to use the current doctor and companions but can bring one other Doctor back for the episode if you want. You can also bring any two previous companions back. You must have at least 3 new characters and one new monster/villain as well but if you wanted can use any monster/ villain used up to the weeping angels episode of the flux series. One last condition the episode would be on Christmas Day so can not be to dark and would need to be done within 90 minutes.

