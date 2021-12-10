ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo: Paramount+ Drops Thrilling First Trailer Ahead of 2022 Premiere

By Diana Keng
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halo series, based on the ground-breaking first-person shooter Xbox video game, will stream on Paramount+ in 2022. Although it was ordered to series by Showtime in 2018, Paramount+ acquired its exclusive distribution rights earlier this year. At the eighth annual Game Awards live stream on Dec 9, the...

trueachievements.com

Halo TV show teaser trailer drops ahead of The Game Awards

Paramount Plus has dropped another tease for the upcoming Halo TV series ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards later this week. The news comes via the Halo on Paramount+ Twitter page (thanks, VG247), and gives a very brief glimpse of the show's Spartans, Marines, and Pelican aircraft. The show is set to have its full reveal on Thursday during The Game Awards, which will hopefully come as a full feature trailer.
TV SERIES
gamepolar.com

First trailer for the Halo TV sequence exhibits Grasp Chief in dwell motion

A Halo TV sequence is heading to Paramount+ after years in growth hell, and right this moment we bought our first style of the present. The primary trailer for the Halo sequence is dramatic, seemingly taking a severe, Dune-like strategy to the franchise, and exhibiting off Grasp Chief in his full, dusty glory.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Can ‘Halo’ Be Paramount+’s ‘The Mandalorian’?

That’s the line the new trailer for Paramount+’s “Halo” series end on. A full series involving one of the biggest names in gaming since Mario? That’s a pretty potent formula to work with, all right. It’s enough to make some wonder if this could ultimately give Paramount+ the same boost that “The Mandalorian.” gave Disney+. It’s entirely possible, but first, we have to inspect a few key factors.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
totalgamingnetwork.com

First Halo TV Series Trailer to Air During The Game Awards

The first full trailer will make its debut on Thursday. Geoff Keighley has confirmed at least one of the major reveals that will take place during The Game Awards on Thursday. We already knew that all of Thursday's reveals wouldn't be focused on games, which is a fact that led many to speculate as to what the other reveals might be. The prevailing thoughts focused on a trailer for the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series, which is still a real possibility.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

The First Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

The latest teaser trailer for the Halo TV show has dropped, promising more at The Game Awards tomorrow. Actor Pablo Schreiber, who became a household name as George "Pornstache" Mendez in Orange Is the New Black and Mad Sweeney in American Gods, is playing John-117 with Jen Taylor playing Cortana. That's the same Jen Taylor from the games, which is an awesome addition. Furthermore, Natascha McElhone is playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, Danny Sapani will be playing Captain Jacob Keyes and Olive Gray is playing Miranda Keyes. As well as these returning characters, there are new kids on the block. Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, is a “shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies" who encounters Master Chief at a crucial point in their paths. And, Makee is a human orphan who was adopted by the Covenant, played by Charlie Murphy.
TV SERIES
purexbox.com

Paramount Shares Another Halo Live-Action Teaser Ahead Of The Game Awards

In case you missed it, there's a new Halo live-action series coming to Paramount Plus next year. During the 20th anniversary Xbox and Halo celebrations the other week, we got a teaser - showing us a glimpse of Master Chief putting on his armour and helmet. Now in the lead up to The Game Awards' "first look" - the official 'Halo on Paramount+' Twitter account has shared another quick teaser. Here it is:
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Everyone Is Counting On Master Chief On The First Official Poster For The Paramount+ Series

Following yesterday's trailer launch, Paramount+ has now shared the first official poster for the long-awaited Halo live-action television series, giving us another look at Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber). While the poster doesn't reveal much, it's actually quite notable as it depicts Master Chief holding his helmet, which could seemingly suggest...
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

First ‘Halo’ Trailer Introduces Us To Master Chief’s Chaotic World

The first trailer for Paramount Plus’ Halo finally introduces Master Chief to the world. A live-action Halo project has been in development for the better half of a decade. First announced in 2013 with Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, the series failed to get out of active development. Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was then brought on board before that vision fell through. Now, Kyle Killen and Steven Kane will be bringing Master Chief to the small screen later next year.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Master Chief Brings Hope in First Trailer for Halo: The Series

Hopefully you can stop playing through Halo Infinite just long enough to check out the first trailer for the live-action Halo series on Paramount Plus!. While we got a quick tease for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series a few weeks ago, The Game Awards delivers the full trailer. It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see this Halo TV series (a version of which has been in development since the start of the last decade so…), but now we’ve got a good look at it:
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Halo’: Paramount+ Touts A “New Beginning” In Trailer For Video Game Series Starring Pablo Schreiber

Paramount+ has dropped a new look at its upcoming Halo series, starring Pablo Schreiber. Featuring Schreiber as the video game’s main protagonist Master Chief, Paramount+’s upcoming series dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant while weaving deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.
VIDEO GAMES

