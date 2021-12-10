Halo: Paramount+ Drops Thrilling First Trailer Ahead of 2022 Premiere

The latest teaser trailer for the Halo TV show has dropped, promising more at The Game Awards tomorrow. Actor Pablo Schreiber, who became a household name as George "Pornstache" Mendez in Orange Is the New Black and Mad Sweeney in American Gods, is playing John-117 with Jen Taylor playing Cortana. That's the same Jen Taylor from the games, which is an awesome addition. Furthermore, Natascha McElhone is playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, Danny Sapani will be playing Captain Jacob Keyes and Olive Gray is playing Miranda Keyes. As well as these returning characters, there are new kids on the block. Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, is a “shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies" who encounters Master Chief at a crucial point in their paths. And, Makee is a human orphan who was adopted by the Covenant, played by Charlie Murphy.

