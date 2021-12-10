ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Europe can have growth and solid finances, Scholz tells Macron in Paris

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Growth and solid finances are no contradiction and can be reached at the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, responding to questions on differences between Berlin and Paris over the extent...

kfgo.com

Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
