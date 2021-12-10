ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

NetGen Acquisition Corp. II Sets Vote on Virgin Orbit Merger

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

Special meeting of stockholders of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II scheduled for December 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Upon closing, Virgin Orbit will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “VORB”. The boards of directors of Virgin Orbit and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II have unanimously...

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc., a Global Leader in Space Solar Power Products

LONG BEACH, Calif., December 13, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc. (SolAero), a premier supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures for the global aerospace market, for $80 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
parabolicarc.com

Merck, Procter & Gamble Among Private-Sector Partners Launching Research to the ISS on SpaceX CRS-24

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., December 13, 2021 (CASIS PR) – SpaceX’s upcoming 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will include more than 15 payloads sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS). These payloads include multiple investigations from private-sector entities, including two supported by highly recognizable companies: Merck and Procter & Gamble.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

NuScale to go public via merger with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition in deal valued at about $1.9 billion

NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI Are Falling Today

CF Acquisition Corp. VI plans to take public a publishing platform called Rumble, which has ties to Trump. It also appears to recently have had some volatility associated with another Trump-linked blank check company. What happened. Shares of the blank check company CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) fell nearly 11%...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
casinobeats.com

Fertitta to pay Fast Acquisition $33m following merger termination

Fertitta Entertainment is to pay $33m to Fast Acquisition following the mutual termination of a merger agreement which was first disclosed on February 1, 2021, before being amended a little under five months later. The former, which is the parent company of Golden Nugget and Landry’s, had previously voiced an...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Due Diligence: Mergers and Acquisition

Aspect Environmental and Safety Group understands that when undertaking a merger or acquisition it is vital to be informed about a company’s value prior to making an offer price. WHS&E risks and exposure in both a physical and corporate governance context can be identified and understood to recognise short- and long-term value implications.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
parabolicarc.com

Redwire Announces Supplier Agreement with Terran Orbital to Support Satellite Manufacturing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Redwire PR) — Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in mission critical space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terran Orbital, a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and Earth observation solutions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Shell shareholders poised to overwhelmingly back moving headquarters to UK

Shell shareholders look set to overwhelmingly approve a plan to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK as only a handful of early votes were cast against the proposal.Shell said that 99.8% of the nearly 58% of shareholders who had voted ahead of a meeting on the topic had decided they wanted to back the move.It is not quite enough yet to guarantee that the plan will get the required backing of 75% of shareholders, but makes it appear all but certain that the move will get the thumbs up.The plan will reform the company’s current complicated structure...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

CBRE Acquisition Holdings closes merger with Altus Power

CBRE Acquisition Holdings has completed its merger with Altus Power. Stockholders approved the business combination earlier this week with about 90.3% of the votes in favor of the deal. About 60% of those votes included the outstanding shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH) common stock not owned by CBRE Group, Inc. affiliates or executives.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Group#Proxy Voting#Boards Of Directors#Sec#Netgen Acquisition Corp#Nextgen Acquisition Corp#Vorb#Calif Boca Raton#Ngca#Vieco Usa Inc#The Company#The Business Combination#Co Founder
moneyandmarkets.com

A Look at 2021 Cannabis Mergers and Acquisitions + Viewer Response

In the latest Marijuana Market Update, I look at the mergers and acquisitions side of the cannabis market. I also answer a reader’s question about federal legalization in the U.S. Cannabis’ Explosive Retail Growth. First, let’s examine legal cannabis sales:. In 2019, legal cannabis sales in the...
AGRICULTURE
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Orbit adds Spire satellite to next launch

WASHINGTON — Virgin Orbit will fly a Spire cubesat in addition to several other payloads on its next LauncherOne launch, scheduled for no earlier than Dec. 22. Virgin Orbit announced Dec. 9 that Spire’s ADLER-1 three-unit cubesat had been added to the manifest for that upcoming launch, called “Above the Clouds” by Virgin Orbit. The satellite, whose name is derived from Austrian Debris Detection Low Earth (orbit) Reconnoiter, was developed in partnership with the Austrian Space Forum and Findus Venture GmbH. It will collect data on the environment of “micro” space debris in low Earth orbit using a short-range radar provided by Spire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Record-breaking year for mergers and acquisitions

It’s been a record-shattering year for M&A. And records may be broken again in 2022, Colin Wittmer, PwC’s U.S. deals leader, tells Axios. The big picture: The market is still awash in capital available for acquisitions — from private equity funds, SPACs and corporate balance sheets — making for fierce competition and more expensive deals, according to a new 2022 outlook report published today by PwC.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
crowdfundinsider.com

SPAC Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. Expected to Trade on Nasdaq this Week

A special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC), is expected to trade on the Nasdaq this week. The securities of the SPAC were certified on Friday, and registration was approved on the same day. In fact, Nasdaq has them on their calendar to trade today but perhaps tomorrow or later this week.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Oil Search Shareholders Vote For Santos Merger

The shareholders of Oil Search have voted to approve the proposed merger with energy giant Santos. The shareholders of Australian company Oil Search have voted to approve the proposed merger with compatriot energy giant Santos. At the beginning of September, the two companies entered into a definitive agreement to merge...
INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Trelleborg plans share-repurchase program, eyeing mergers, acquisitions

TRELLEBORG, Sweden—Trelleborg Group has revamped its portfolio and is now eyeing growth through mergers and acquisitions as well as investment in "high potential" segments. Through M&As, increasing global its footprint and "speedboat accelerating" growth in certain segments, the Swedish polymer group aims to increase sales by 5-8 percent, said Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Nilsson.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy