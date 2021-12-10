Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker

Holland America Line announces the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of public relations and communications. A leader in media strategy, brand reputation and crisis communications, Zucker brings more than 20 years of consulting experience to the executive position. In his role as vice president of public relations...
Imperva hires Marty Overman as Senior Vice President, North America. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Scott Lovett, she will develop new initiatives to expand the customer base, and aggressively scale and accelerate the growth of the region through strategic partnerships and multi-channel distribution. “Marty is known for cultivating results-driven teams...
Continuing its restart plans, Holland America Line will see six ships sailing with guests by early 2022. The Carnival-owned premium brand first resumed service in July, offering a summer program in Alaska with the Nieuw Amsterdam. Four Ships in Service in the North America. Currently, five vessels are in service...
In his role as vice president of public relations and communications, Zucker will head the development, advancement and execution of public relations and communications functions, including media relations, special events, issues management, corporate giving and internal communications. Holland America Line announces the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of...
Intain Inc., a leading provider of intelligent blockchain and AI technology for investors and lenders to connect in an efficient, secure and trusted way, announced that it has appointed Eric Mitzel as Vice President of North America sales and client solutions, in a newly created position. Mitzel joins Intain from Zions Bank, bringing more than 15 years of professional experience within the structured financial services industry.
Cole brings more than 20 years of digital, integrated and consumer marketing experience to the cruise line. SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is tapping the digital expertise of Kacy Cole, naming her the cruise line's new vice president of marketing and e-commerce. Cole comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of global experience leading marketing functions, implementing digital transformation and integrating brand and performance marketing together to deliver growth. She will report to Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer.
Holland America Line has named Kacy Cole as its new vice president of marketing and e-commerce. Cole comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of global experience leading marketing functions, implementing digital transformation and integrating brand and performance marketing together to deliver growth. She will report to Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer, according to a press release.
In the role, Kacy Cole will manage the company’s digital marketing efforts, including sales on its website. What is the economic outlook for business in 2022? Come find out with the Puget Sound Business Journal. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts,...
Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications (CIIC PR), a full-service, award-winning public relations agency specializing in the travel and tourism, food and beverage and lifestyle industries, announced that Amy Sedeño was promoted to Vice President of the agency. Sedeño, who is also a partner at the agency, recently celebrated her sixth...
Hard Rock International announced the appointment of Daniel Earle as Director of Global Travel Industry Sales for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. In his new role, Earle will draw on more than two decades of experience across 11 different countries in the hospitality industry to drive development and execution of strategic sales and marketing initiatives within the OTA, Wholesale and Consortia segments. Earle will report directly to Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.
Qualys, Inc., a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, announced Bill Berutti joined its Board of Directors. Bill is a cloud industry veteran with extensive experience in cloud and enterprise software. “Bill has an impressive track record of experience scaling and growing cloud companies,...
NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith.
Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer.
The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility.
Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration.
She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com.
Big Initiatives December 2021
Dec. 15, 2021: The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will commit $2 million to support scholarships for Black, African and African American students, including those at Morehouse College, Spelman College and 10 additional historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) over a five-year period. those institutions will be selected using criteria including current unmet funding needs, enrollment rates, proximity to Ralph Lauren Corporation’s U.S. operation centers and institutions that have disciplines and...
The premier global resource for virtual, hybrid and in-person events, Global DMC Partners (GDP), announced its newest partner - Oranje DMC, serving the Netherlands and Belgium. Passionate about sharing the best of the travel world, they have executed innovative events, from cocktails on a river boat to gala dinners in...
Vox Media and Group Nine are expected to merge to form a digital media powerhouse. Some companies under the newly formed umbrella would include New York Magazine, The Verge, SB Nation, The Dodo, and NowThis.
The Vegan Travel Association (VTA) announced the '2022 Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit' (#NVW22). This virtual event will take place over 17 days on the platform Hey Summit - a global collaboration software used to host summits, talk-series, conferences and events. The Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit will take place January 15th - 31st, 2022 with an Opening Session on January 14th and best of all - admission is free.
Virgin Atlantic has received 400 million pounds ($530 million) of new funding from its shareholders to help the airline ride out the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, the company said its shareholders, Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will provide the money in line with their stakes. Virgin Group owns 51% of the airline, while Delta owns the rest.“Our story has been well documented during the pandemic," Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said. “Throughout, our shareholders Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, and our creditors, have been a source of unwavering support.”Like the whole...
RIU Hotels & Resorts has taken a step forward in its expansion strategy for the line of Riu Plaza urban hotels by purchasing a plot of land in the heart of Chicago. The newly-built skyscraper will house a hotel with 28 floors and more than 350 rooms. Construction work will...
Comments / 0