Apple has made a new firmware update available to owners of the MagSafe Charger, though it is not known what new features or bug fixes the new version includes. Today’s firmware update sees the MagSafe Charger go from version 9M5069 to 10M229 however, as Apple does not publish release notes for firmware updates, it is not publicly known what today’s new update brings to the wireless charging puck.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO