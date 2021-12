American basketball player Tiffany Mitchell has alleged racial discrimination by the sport’s governing body in Australia after she was asked to tie back her braids or stay off the court. Ms Mitchell said a league email warned players with long braids — a hairstyle she sports — to stay off the court and only play once they tie them up or keep it in a bun.Calling it an act of “clear racial discrimination”, the Melbourne Boomers player said: “An email was also sent out informing coaches and refs to make sure the ‘rule’ was in place for ‘the players’ with...

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO