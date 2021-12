An open discussion between ministers and CEOs of impact investment firms on the strategies, opportunities and challenges on using nature-based solutions for climate mitigation and adaptation in Latin America. The discussion will center on current strategies in the region that highlight the role of land-based actions in mitigation and adaptation. Examples of activities, their cost effectiveness and co-benefits will be discussed. This session is organized by Initiative 20×20, an alliance of 18 countries launched at COP 20 that aims to protect and restore 50 million hectares of the region’s ecosystems.

