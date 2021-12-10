ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Market Recap: What’s Driving the Uptick in Midsize Firm Mergers?

By Hank Grezlak
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being slowed down by the pandemic, law firm mergers are on the rise once again,...

