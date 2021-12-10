Forexlive European FX news wrap 10 December: DXY gently bid ahead of the US CPI print

The euro is slightly lower on Friday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1271, down 0.19% on the day. With no tier-1 releases out of the eurozone today, the euro is trading quietly. That could change in the North American session, when the US releases the November inflation reports. The consensus is that CPI will accelerate to 7.0% y/y, which would be up from the October rate of 6.2%. If CPI provides an upside surprise, it would raise speculation that the Fed will double its taper at the January meeting. That would raise the chances of an earlier rate hike and boost the US dollar. Fed Chair Powell retired the phrase “transitory inflation” and it appears that the Fed has accepted that hot inflation isn’t going anywhere.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO