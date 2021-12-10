ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forexlive European FX news wrap 10 December: DXY gently bid ahead of the US CPI print

By Giles Coghlan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market started cautiously and quietly ahead of the hotly anticipated US CPI data. The main mover was largely USD driven. A US CPI beat is expected and there have to be concerns here that a strong move higher could create a disorderly bond market move that would weigh on stocks....

forexlive.com

Trade ideas thread - European session 15 December 2021

It is all about the Fed today and nothing else matters too much up until then. As such, expect European trading to be more tense and on edge if anything else. The market will only commit to any real moves once we get to the Fed decision, so don't read much into what is transpiring at the moment.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Economic data coming up in the European session

Stocks came under pressure yesterday after US PPI spooked risk sentiment, with the annual figure nearing 10%. The mood is calmer today and the dollar kept more resilient as such. The greenback is keeping steadier so far today and that is likely to stay the course until we get to the FOMC meeting later.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

UK FTS futures -0.2%. That's not all too surprising given that this is a placeholder session as we await the Fed. Elsewhere, US futures are also flattish and looking rather subdued. Hence, this mirrors the mood we're seeing there. In FX, the dollar is mildly softer but ranges are nothing...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD strengthens

PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3675 (vs. estimate at 6.3615) Australian November business confidence 12 (prior 21) and conditions 12 (prior 11) Moody's says the Fed's FOMC will be walking a fine and dangerous line this week (preview) Australia weekly consumer confidence 108.0 (prior 107.5) New Zealand Food...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

Fed set to announce $30 billion bond tapering on Wednesday. Dot plot will reveal board members’ views on interest rates. The latest FOMC meeting – December 14/15 – is expected to show the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-buying program by $30 billion a month, from a current $15 billion reduction, as the US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy in the face of runaway domestic inflation. Last Friday’s inflation report showed headline inflation in the US running at an annual rate of 6.8%, a near 40-year high, driven by a large increase in food, fuel, car, and housing prices. This week’s Fed meeting will also see the publication of the latest Summary of Economic Projections including the latest dot plot, a visualization of the central banks’ view on the path of US interest rates. With two 0.25% rate hikes already priced in the market, signs of a third hike could bolster the US dollar further.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Gappy session for GBP and JPY

PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3669 (vs. estimate at 6.3606) BOJ Tankan report for Q4: Large manufacturing index +18 (expected 19, prior 18) Japan Machinery Orders for October +3.8% m/m (expected 2.1%) and +2.9% y/y (expected 4.0%) GBP gapped lower on Monday morning early here in...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar slightly firmer amid mixed markets

The market is reflecting mixed tones to start the week as the focus shifts towards key central bank meetings in the days ahead. The lack of any meaningful data releases and absence of significant headlines didn't help with the mood either. That is leaving traders and investors to fend for themselves for the time being.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Trading cautiously ahead of US CPI

The U.S. dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday with the exception of the Japanese Yen. The Federal Reserve meets next week and faster removal of policy accommodation is widely anticipated. Today’s jobless claims report confirms that the labor market is blazing hot. The number of new jobless claims dropped to 185K last week, its lowest level since 1969. Read that again – 1969 (a 52 year low). Weekly claims can be very volatile but there’s been an irrefutable downtrend trend that reflects the tightness of the labor market. Employers are reluctant to lay off workers when there’s a shortage of willing applicants which can be problem for wage growth.
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; U.K. GDP Disappoints Ahead of Key U.S. CPI Data

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Friday, handing back some of the week’s strong gains as investors assess the impact of the Omicron Covid variant and disappointing U.K. GDP numbers ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. At 2:10 AM ET (0710 GMT),...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Anxiety about inflatoin and omicron returns

U.S. Treasury auctioned off $22 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 1.895%. The enthusiasm for risk trades reversed to some extent on Thursday for two main reasons:. 1) Worry about Friday's US CPI report, particularly after the Biden administration warned about high numbers. By some that was seen as a tip that they've received the data, though I doubt it.
CURRENCIES
cityindex.co.uk

Asian Open: Equities lose steam, gold edges lower ahead of US CPI

Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 22 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,451.30. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 360 points (1.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,815.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -62 points (-0.26%), the cash...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro edges lower, US CPI looms

The euro is slightly lower on Friday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1271, down 0.19% on the day. With no tier-1 releases out of the eurozone today, the euro is trading quietly. That could change in the North American session, when the US releases the November inflation reports. The consensus is that CPI will accelerate to 7.0% y/y, which would be up from the October rate of 6.2%. If CPI provides an upside surprise, it would raise speculation that the Fed will double its taper at the January meeting. That would raise the chances of an earlier rate hike and boost the US dollar. Fed Chair Powell retired the phrase “transitory inflation” and it appears that the Fed has accepted that hot inflation isn’t going anywhere.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY steadily climbs to 113.75-80 area, fresh daily high ahead of US CPI

USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD. Geopolitical tensions could benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap any further gains. Traders might also wait for the US CPI report before placing fresh...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Decentraland and Ripple – European Wrap 10 December

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC might dive below $40,000. Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed

Gold remains in familiar ranges in the countdown to the Fed. US CPI is the next potential catalyst for gold. Gold, XAU/USD, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US Consumer Price Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index forms triangle pattern ahead of CPI data

The US dollar index has been in a tight range this week. The US published strong initial jobless claims numbers on Thursday. Focus shifts to the upcoming US inflation data. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a tight range this week as investors refocus on the latest consumer inflation data. The index is trading at $96.17, which was slightly higher than Thursday’s low of $95.85.
BUSINESS

