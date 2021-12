The more things change, the more they stay the same. The last time the Rangers were in Colorado to play the Avalanche, the two teams squared off in what would be their final games before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearly two years later, the Blueshirts are back in Colorado, and the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 is ripping through the world, putting the future of the 2021-22 campaign in doubt. Players around the league have been placed on the COVID protocol list over the last two days, with calls to suspend the season starting to get louder. In spite of that, the Rangers and Avalanche will play on tonight.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO