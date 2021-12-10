ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Love Wine? Here’s Why You’ll Love John Legend’s LVE

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvB7d_0dJLVJT800

Sponsored content produced with GrapeStars.

There are many ways to express love. Especially around the holidays. Thanks to John Legend, the best way to celebrate love is called LVE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s85AP_0dJLVJT800

The LVE Collection by John Legend was created in partnership with proprietor and vintner, Jean-Charles Boisset. The name LVE (while officially shortened from Legend Vineyard Exclusive) is also an acroynym for love. When John thought of the name, he created it with a lot of love — love for family, love for friends, love for music and a desire to create moments of love between people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbBe5_0dJLVJT800

Produced in the Napa Valley, LVE brings together classic elegance, rich complexity, and modern soul, much like John’s music. Thanks to GrapeStars you can make any night a classic night when you’re enjoying LVE. Here are some must-haves to celebrate the holidays with LVE.

LVE French Sparkling Rosé

Rosé is not just for the summer. The LVE French Rosé and the LVE French Sparkling Rosé are perfect for holiday celebrations, brunches and pair particularly well with Holiday Cookies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUPVf_0dJLVJT800

LVE Cabernet Sauvignon

If you are looking for something for a very special loved one, John’s favorite wine, the LVE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. This is the first wine that John created and it will make any moment even more magical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEPQM_0dJLVJT800

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

John Legend is bringing the love to Las Vegas with new residency

John Legend already has an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and now he’s about to add a Las Vegas residency to his impressive resume. The singer has announced Love in Las Vegas, a new 24-show residency launching at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
goodmorningwilton.com

Wish You Were Here: For the Love of Kristen Chenoweth

At some point during my senior year of high school, I became convinced (in a “drank the Kool-aid and attempted to serve it to others” kinda way) that there was no need for me to attend college. This was, in my big book of questions that I thought I knew the answers to when in fact I knew nothing, a terrific waste of time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 Blind Dates With a Book You’ll Fall in Love With

Would you ever go on a blind date? What if the date promised you not a potentially awkward evening with a friend of a friend, but instead a book from your favorite genre? Just think: a cozy evening, with a surprise book just for you, and potentially a few bookish goodies, snacks, or a cup of hot chocolate to make for the perfect date. What a wonderful gift for yourself or your bookish friend to unwrap this holiday season.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Love lasagna but don't love to make it? Here's the recipe for you!

1. In a large skillet over med-high heat, add the ground beef and sausage and then crumble as it browns. Half way through browning the meats, add the onion and garlic. Once the meat is browned, remove any excess fat from the pan. 2. As the meat is browning add...
RECIPES
WSLS

You’ll love these festive, cheesy holiday recipes

We get cheesy with a holiday platter and dessert that’ll wow any crowd. Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Grapestars#French
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
INGLEWOOD, CA
websterontheweb.com

If you like our trails, you’ll love being a Friend

Early last month I attended my very first Friends of Webster Trails annual meeting. I’m a little embarrassed to admit it was just my first, since I’ve been a member of the Friends for, like, forever. But I figured it was about time I took my support for this great organization one step further. Attending the meeting would be a good way to meet the organization’s leadership (whose names I’ve mentioned in my blog many a time) and get an overview of what my membership dues helped accomplish this year.
WEBSTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Natchez Democrat

Do what you love, you’ll never work a day

Nothing says “I love working here” like spending over 50 years in one place. For David Webb, it will be 55 years exactly on the day of his retirement on Dec. 30. If you’re like most people, you punch into work each morning counting the hours until you can punch out again. Not Webb.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Boston Globe

10 HEA holiday rom-com movies you’ll fall in love with

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a new array of maybe predictable, but still predictably gratifying movies that we simultaneously hate to love and love to hate. Though the Hallmark brand may be familiar with many people, it’s definitely not the only place to watch these fun flicks. So whether your viewing is conducted in a pair or a party of one, grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some blankets, and prepare to witness numerous holiday clichés all wrapped in one.
MOVIES
The Independent

John Legend branches out into book publishing

John Legend s newest project brings him into the book business. Legend, Tony Award-winning producer Mike Jackson and Emmy Award-winner Ty Stiklorius are partnering with the publisher Zando for a new imprint, Get Lifted Books, an extension of the production company Get Lifted Film. Zando, an independent company founded last year by former Crown publisher Molly Stern, also has formed imprints with actor-producer Lena Waithe and “Gone Girl” novelist Gillian Flynn “Get Lifted Film Co. was born out of the necessity to build platforms for diverse voices that deserve to be heard,” Legend, Jackson and Stiklorius said in a statement...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
countryliving.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy