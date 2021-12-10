ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘The police didn’t seem to care’: mother of Stephen Port’s first victim speaks out

By Caroline Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N03u0_0dJLTcyP00

Almost eight years after her son, Anthony Walgate, 23, became Stephen Port’s first victim , Sarah Sak is shocked, angry and vindicated after listening to the evidence laid out during the two-month hearing.

Shocked, “because it wasn’t just one little mistake, or a couple of mistakes, it was all of them”. Angry, “because the police felt you can just keep saying sorry and that makes it right”. Vindicated, “knowing that we were right all along”.

“At one point, listening, I did actually cry. It was so sad. They [the police] just didn’t seem to care. To them, he was just a student who took drugs, and that’s what students do,” she said.

When police shut down their initial investigation into his death, despite her and his friends insisting the circumstances had to be suspicious, she felt totally dismissed. “It was so frustrating and upsetting.”

Sak said: “I went to my local MP. I went to my doctor and sat and cried for an hour. I was, like, nobody will listen. I didn’t know what to do, to be quite honest. I knew I was right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GzwR_0dJLTcyP00
Sarah Sak (second right) arrives at Barking town hall during the hearings.
Photograph: Emily Pennink/PA

It took Barking and Dagenham police 10 months to submit Port’s laptop for forensic examination after her son’s death, so they did not see the evidence of Port’s incessant obsession with drug-rape pornography involving young men, which would have raised significant questions from the start. “If they had done a check on Port instead of just Anthony, and looked into the police computer and seen what had been known before, and looked straight away at the laptop, the other three boys would have been saved,” she believes.

Daniel Whitworth’s stepmother, Mandy Whitworth, said she felt “elated” that the families had finally been listened to and pleased that the jury agreed with them.

Tom Walgate, Anthony’s father, said that if police had done basic checks on Port’s background and examined his computer earlier, “those other boys would have enjoyed Christmas with their families”.

Related: Police homophobia: the issue Stephen Port jurors couldn’t consider

Donna Taylor, the sister of Jack, said she felt strongly about the issue of homophobia, which the coroner had ruled the jury could not make a finding on for legal reasons. She said: “Every one of the boys was not treated like individual humans and we have said that they were discriminated against from the very beginning.

“The way they were seen as a druggie, homeless, gay. It’s not acceptable. Regardless of what you are in this world you should be treated as an individual.”

Taylor said the police watchdog should “100%” reopen its investigation in light of the evidence given by officers at the inquest.

Sak hopes this will be “a turning point”, and that lessons have been learned.

She believes the Met’s major investigation team should have taken over the investigations into the deaths at the beginning, and not have declined Barking police’s request for them to take the lead in her son’s inquiry. To her, the cases have exposed “massive failures” over how “disjointed” the police investigations were, meaning no one “joined the dots”.

“The mindset needs to be changed, so they are not thinking that all young gay boys go to orgies, or that all students are drug takers. They need to treat everybody individually and stop this preconception they have of people,” she said.

Since he died, she has felt Anthony’s presence very keenly in her quest for justice. “I cope by the fact that I know Anthony would be very proud. If it was him, he would have been there banging on people’s doors saying: ‘No, this isn’t right.’”

Comments / 1

Related
hoiabc.com

Victim’s mother speaks out after fire ruled homicide-arson

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police Department arrested 28 year old, Tahir Goodman in connection to the murder of 24 year old J’Naysia Marie Hobbs. The Peoria Coroner reported that J’Naysia died from strangulation prior to the fire. Friends and family are still mourning the loss of their loved ones.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Port
The Independent

Victim’s boyfriend ‘treated differently by police because he was gay’

Chef Daniel Whitworth and his boyfriend Ricky Waumsley were a young couple living happily together in Kent when tragedy struck.The pair first met in the seaside town Margate where Mr Waumsley was living and Mr Whitworth was on holiday, in August 2010, and just over a year later they moved in together in Gravesend.By 2014, Mr Whitworth was working as a chef in Canary Wharf in London and Mr Waumsley for a pharmaceutical company, spending their free time at home, socialising with friends and family and enjoying holidays.But on September 18 that year, Mr Whitworth did not return home,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rape Pornography
The Independent

Homophobia issue ruled out in Stephen Port victims’ inquests

Homophobia has been ruled out as an issue in the inquests for the victims of serial killer Stephen Port Over 16 months, Port gave four young gay men fatal doses of date rape drug GHB before dumping their bodies near his flat in Barking, east London.In 2016, Port, now 46, was jailed for life for the murders of Anthony Walgate 23, Gabriel Kovari 22, Daniel Whitworth 21, and Jack Taylor, 25.An inquest at Barking Town Hall has been considering whether police failings in the wake of Mr Walgate’s killing contributed to the subsequent deaths.On Thursday, Coroner Sarah...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port: Met Police failings led to more deaths

Failings by the Met Police contributed to the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port's final three victims, an inquest jury has ruled. Port, 46, is serving a whole-life term for murdering Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking over 16 months. The deaths were not regarded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Samir Jefferson’s Mother Speaks Out After 14-Year-Old Shot 18 Times, Killed In Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends came together Thursday evening to remember a 14-year-old shot to death in Feltonville. Samir Jefferson was shot 18 times on Wyoming Avenue while waiting for the bus after school. It’s been an emotional week for Samir’s family. A vigil and balloon release was held Thursday night for a life cut short. “Everybody screaming, crying, it’s devastating,” Desiree Goodson, Samir’s mother, said. Family members say Samir loved music, playing basketball, eating chicken alfredo and was always smiling. “Samir is a beautiful kid. He’s never angry,” Goodson said. Samir, a freshman at Thomas Edison High School, was waiting for the bus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teen Victim Speaks Out For First Time Following Racially Motivated Attack Aboard SEPTA Train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The young woman who was brutally beaten as a group of Asian American students were attacked aboard a SEPTA train earlier this month is speaking for the first time since the assault. The 18-year-old Central High School student spoke outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City Tuesday afternoon, where people rallied demanding justice, safety and an end to violence. Christina Lu spoke to the crowd for several minutes. She recalled being kicked and stomped on in what officials called a racially-motivated attack on a SEPTA subway ride as she headed home from school earlier this month. In...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Assault victim speaks out

On Nov. 4, Jawhar Edwards was walking along the Coney Island boardwalk, on his way to feed the homeless, when a man and a woman beat him with a metal pole. He believes the two beat him up just because he is gay. He and community activists held a rally in Coney Island to draw attention to the recent rise in hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community. Edwards says he still needs more surgeries and he has not returned to feeding the homeless as he is too scared to go out alone at night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy