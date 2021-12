Get those chili dogs out your mouth, make sure you've got your rings polished, and strap those sneakers on – we've got more Sonic The Hedgehog coming to you soon. After we reported that Sega was about to announce a new Sonic game earlier in the week, it's finally happened: the newest game featuring the blue blur and friends has been debuted to the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO