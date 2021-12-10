ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Striking Photos from a Northern Michigan Snowshoe Hike

By Bobby Guy
 5 days ago
One of Michigan's most beautiful state parks looks enchanting under a blanket of fresh snow. A hiker documented his snowshoe trek on the Old Growth Forest and Au Sable River trails at Grayling's Hartwick Pines State Park. In Robert Frost's famous poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,...

