One person is dead after a shooting in Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning, and police investigators believe the murder is tied to an earlier confrontation at a local club. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, alerted local media at 4:45 a.m. Saturday that the VCU and the Tuscaloosa Police Department were on the scene of a shooting in the area of Greensboro Avenue and 24th Street.

