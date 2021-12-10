ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Says Yes to COVID Booster for 16 and 17 Year Olds

By Andy Rent
 5 days ago
COVID19 and it's variants seem to be surging again, and those unvaccinated are the most vulnerable. Doctors are saying in the most simple terms, if you're not vaccinated, you'll get COVID! Although many cases will be mild, you just never know, and many will be severely ill, and some will...

wxxinews.org

Pfizer wants the FDA to let 16- and 17- year-olds get a COVID-19 booster shot

For the first time, people under the age of 18 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in the U.S. On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said the vaccine maker had submitted its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

16- and 17-year-olds can now get a Pfizer COVID booster shot, FDA says

Federal health officials expanded Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds as the delta and omicron coronavirus variants spread in the U.S. Eligible teens can receive a Pfizer booster at least six months after receiving their second dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday, Dec. 9. The FDA emphasizes 16- and 17-year-olds “should only receive” the Pfizer vaccine for their booster dose; adults, on the other hand, are allowed to mix-and-match, meaning they can receive a different vaccine for their booster than they did for their initial shot or shots.
Medscape News

CDC, FDA Sign Off on Pfizer Boosters for 16- and17-Year-Olds

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds today, clearing the way for millions of older teenagers to get a third dose of vaccine starting 6 months after their second dose.
Design Taxi

FDA Advisory Panel Narrowly Votes Yes To Recommending COVID-19 Pill

The Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee has voted in favor of recommending the COVID-19 treatment pill, though only by a narrow margin. The drug, named molunpiravir, has been recommended to receive an emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US till the pandemic dissipates. Similar to the COVID-19...
Cleveland.com

COVID-19 omicron variant can evade vaccines, study suggests; FDA approves Pfizer boosters for 16-and 17-year-olds: Coronavirus update for Dec. 10, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The COVID-19 omicron variant can evade vaccines, a study suggests, and Pfizer gets FDA approval for boosters for 16-and 17-year-olds. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Friday, Dec. 10. Omicron...
Gazette

FDA greenlights Pfizer vaccine boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer booster shots for people 16 and 17 years old on Thursday, clearing a hurdle for about 2.6 million more people to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19...
raynetoday.com

FDA authorizes use of single booster Pfizer dose for 16- and 17-year-olds

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for administration to individuals 16 and 17 years of age at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
MassLive.com

CDC says 16- and 17-year-olds should get COVID vaccine booster shots

Teenagers ages 16 and 17 should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if they are eligible to do so, according to the latest federal public health recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday expanded its booster guidance, saying everyone ages 16 and older should get the shot to better protect themselves from the coronavirus and a new mutated strain that scientists fear is more transmissible than the Delta variant.
