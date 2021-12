Implementing modern (and easy to adopt!) practices for PLC workflows helps avoid costly downtime and recover quickly when it occurs. For most every manufacturer, downtime is inevitable, whether planned or not. However, many sites have not adopted modern practices for managing operational technology (OT) and do not have a disaster recovery plan in place. With real-world hazards from fires and floods to cyber attacks on the rise, and more than just production at risk, it’s more important than ever to implement better workflows, protect assets and secure a backup plan.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO