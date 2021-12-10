ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom charged for telling daughter to punch girl during basketball game

By Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

A mother is facing jail time after yelling at her daughter to hit another girl during a basketball game in a caught-on-video incident in California last month.

