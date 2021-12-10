Mom charged for telling daughter to punch girl during basketball game

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A father of five from Fort Worth is in jail charged in connection to the death of his 3-year-old. Family members say Billy Joiner, Jr, should never have been allowed near his daughter, Elena. Elena Joiner (credit: Malone family) “He just started punching her, punched her. She had a heart attack. She went into cardiac arrest,” said Miranda Malone, her aunt. Relatives say they’re not sure what caused Joiner to snap Sunday, as her mother, Marissa, stood by. “Marissa was saying the whole time that Billy was beating Elena, he was fighting like she was another grown ** man,” said her...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO