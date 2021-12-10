ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEYOND REASON

By Rob Perez
cookcountynews-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a long tradition of throwing this hearty holiday baked good known as...

www.cookcountynews-herald.com

beardstownnewspapers.com

Beyond the Rusty Gate

By Kay Brown I was thinking today about what I used to get at Christmas from a young age to about 12. I always got a doll. When I turned 12, I discovered boys and that kind of stopped the doll phases. I remember one day in late fall when my mother and I were in the back yard. Some little kids came down the alley pulling an old wagon. I guess they were looking for anything they could use. I…
Beyond Meat-Filled Raviolis

Taste Republic has introduced a gluten- and soy-free ravioli filled with Beyond Meat’s Italian Sausage crumbles and mozzarella and ricotta cheese. The ravioli pasta itself is made with brown rice flower, potato starch, and eggs. The non-GMO raviolis are packaged fresh, so they take 2-3 minutes to cook.
Beyond ‘Beyond Beer’: Beverage Entrepreneurs in New Frontiers

Beyond ‘Beyond Beer’: Beverage Entrepreneurs in New Frontiers. Diving deeper into beyond-beyond beer offerings, Loverboy’s Kyle Cooke, JuneShine’s Greg Serrao and SUNiCE’s Wyatt Carder will share how their brands are disrupting the beer category. Featuring:. Kyle Cooke, CEO & Founder, Loverboy. Wyatt Carder, Co-founder, SUNiCE.
Deductive reasoning vs. Inductive reasoning

You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to use your powers of deductive reasoning … or would that be inductive reasoning?. What's the difference between inductive and deductive reasoning?. During the scientific process, deductive reasoning is used to reach a logical and true conclusion. Another type of reasoning, inductive, is...
'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
Working Beyond Bars to Battle Addiction

Margarita O’Neal is a passionate social change agent in her home of Big Sandy, Texas. Despite living in a town of less than 1,500 people, there is no shortage of ways for her to advocate. For instance, O’Neal works with the Texas Center for Justice and Equity to advocate for women’s rights to be met with dignity behind bars. She also helps these women with requests for expungement of criminal records and transparency for parole.
The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
Helping children move beyond the trauma

ZANESVILLE — Avondale Youth Center became the first children's residential center in the state to be awarded the qualified residential treatment program certification by the federal government. The certification focuses on trauma informed care. "What the federal government wants to see is every child residential center is serving kids in...
6-Foot Statue Of Legendary Frank Sinatra Unveiled In Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a birthday celebration Sunday honoring “Ol’ Blue Eyes” Frank Sinatra. Hundreds of people turned out for the unveiling of a statue in his honor, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. Known for his smooth voice and numerous acting roles, Sinatra was celebrated on what would have been the icon’s 106th birthday with an over 6-foot tall monument. World renowned sculptor Carolyn Palmer was tasked with the honor of capturing his life-sized essence in bronze. (Photo: CBS2) “Orange was, to him, was a happy color. So I thought, times like today with how difficult things have been, I thought he could hold...
Sustaining generosity beyond the holidays

The year 2020 asked a lot from us. Help — whether in donations or even just attention — might’ve been hard to give when you required some yourself. If your finances are in better shape in the 2021 giving season, you can be more strategic with your dollars. The same issues you felt strongly about last year may not be on your priority list now. Perhaps the reverse is true — you’re more determined than ever to support the causes you care about.
To Nona & Beyond: The Lucy Probe

Atlas V’s rocket exhaust painted the morning sky of Cocoa Beach on Oct. 16. It was a beautiful send-off of the Lucy space probe, starting its 12-year mission to explore the ancient remains of our solar system. The name Lucy is derived from the fossilized hominid skeleton, which was discovered in 1974. This paleontological find gave scientists an unprecedented look into one of humanity’s early forms. Likewise, the Lucy mission plans to give scientists new data on the solar system’s early form by analyzing numerous asteroids within it. The mission plans to visit a grand total of eight asteroids, seven of which are classified as Trojan asteroids, which are located within one of Jupiter’s Lagrange points – these are regions of gravitational stability in space. The Lucy probe will need to perform two gravity assists around the Earth to reach all of these distant objects.
We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
