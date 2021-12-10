BEYOND REASON

Atlas V’s rocket exhaust painted the morning sky of Cocoa Beach on Oct. 16. It was a beautiful send-off of the Lucy space probe, starting its 12-year mission to explore the ancient remains of our solar system. The name Lucy is derived from the fossilized hominid skeleton, which was discovered in 1974. This paleontological find gave scientists an unprecedented look into one of humanity’s early forms. Likewise, the Lucy mission plans to give scientists new data on the solar system’s early form by analyzing numerous asteroids within it. The mission plans to visit a grand total of eight asteroids, seven of which are classified as Trojan asteroids, which are located within one of Jupiter’s Lagrange points – these are regions of gravitational stability in space. The Lucy probe will need to perform two gravity assists around the Earth to reach all of these distant objects.

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO