Canada loosens border restrictions

With the threat of the Omicron variant bringing coronavirus uncertainty back into our daily lives, freelance journalist Brendan Borrell takes us back to the hazy, early days of the pandemic in this excerpt from his new book, The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine. Borrell tells the inside story of how Operation Warp Speed emerged from the Trump administration’s dysfunctional coronavirus response and gave the country vaccines in record time. This excerpt describes the harrowing experience of Dr. Michael Callahan, an infectious disease doctor and bioweapons expert who had once been an enthusiastic supporter...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO