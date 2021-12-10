Holiday Safety Tips

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The demand for puppies and other pets is high during the holidays and causing more people to fall for online pet scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & Northeast Georgia has a few tips to make sure scammers don’t steal your holiday spirit and your hard-earned dollars. Roswell resident Wendy Segnitz says losing her pet was like losing a family member. “In September, I had lost my dear, sweet Glory girl, which was a West Island Terrier, due to cancer, and I was just devastated,” Segnitz said. She searched online for a...

