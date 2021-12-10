ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday Safety Tips

By Pat Eliasen Sheriff
cookcountynews-herald.com
 5 days ago

As we enter the holiday season and begin all of the activities associated...

www.cookcountynews-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Atlanta

Preventing Pet Scammers From Stealing Your Joy During The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The demand for puppies and other pets is high during the holidays and causing more people to fall for online pet scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & Northeast Georgia has a few tips to make sure scammers don’t steal your holiday spirit and your hard-earned dollars. Roswell resident Wendy Segnitz says losing her pet was like losing a family member. “In September, I had lost my dear, sweet Glory girl, which was a West Island Terrier, due to cancer, and I was just devastated,” Segnitz said. She searched online for a...
ATLANTA, GA
KRTV News

Keeping pets safe during the holiday season

Seasonal threats among pets are common, but veterinarians urge people to keep an eye out for things that may harm your furry friend. Veterinarian Michelle Richardson from Big Sky Animal Medical Center talked about the most common seasonal issues they see.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Fraud#Holiday Season
bereadylexington.com

Avoid Injuries This Holiday Season with These Safety Tips

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As people nationwide prepare to celebrate the holidays, new data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) highlights the importance of taking safety precautions to avoid potential dangers associated with everyday holiday products and traditions. “Whether you’re shopping for gifts online or gathering for in-person or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dbshores.org

Fire Safety Tips for the Holidays

The holiday season is underway, and the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety reminds everyone to follow fire safety practices to prevent kitchen, candle and electrical fires. Don’t overload circuits or extension cords. Check all light strings for damage; throw away light strings if they have frayed cords or...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy