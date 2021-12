In a historic first, Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe has finally “touched” the Sun by flying through the star’s extremely hot upper atmosphere of about two million degrees Fahrenheit – a feat once thought to be impossible.The probe sampled particles and magnetic fields as it flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere – the corona – using a key onboard instrument known as the Solar Probe Cup, an advance that would help scientists unravel critical information about the Sun’s influence on the solar system. The solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere where strong magnetic fields bind plasma...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO