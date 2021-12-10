CF Industries Higher as Fertilizer Producer Ups EBITDA Guidance

Supply chain constraints and rising food and energy prices have driven the demand for fertilizers. With rising prices of fertilizers and crop nutrients, economies are taking active steps to reduce exports and focus on domestic needs. Therefore, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and CF Industries (CF) are expected to benefit from the robust market demand. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) are two prominent players in the global agricultural inputs industry. NTR is a Canada-based provider of crop inputs and services, operating through four segments — Retail Ag Solutions; Potash; Nitrogen; and Phosphate. It distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations. On the other hand, CF manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions reduction, and other industrial applications. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users.

