With only one day separating GW-16 from GW-17, there’s not much time for small talk, so let’s dive right in. First, a note on the EPL’s COVID situation. You’ll recall that Leicester had an outbreak ahead of GW-16, and then an even larger one at Tottenham forced the postponement of Spurs’ match with Brighton. Isolation protocols now mean that Tottenham’s match against Leicester on Thursday is also under serious threat, so consequently, no Spurs or Foxes will feature in this article. (If that match goes ahead, then I’d look at Son Heung-Min, Luke Thomas, James Maddison, and Jamie Vardy)

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO