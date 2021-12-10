ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Credit Card Review: Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

By Jason Steele
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNyOw_0dJLIJI500
Courtesy of Bank of America

There are two types of cash back cards, the ones that offer a somewhat high rate of cash back on all purchases, and the ones that offer bonus cash back on some purchases, and usually just 1% cash back on all others.

The problem with most cards that offer bonus cash back on some categories of purchases is that you may or may not be spending much in those categories every month. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card offers you the ability to choose your own categories that qualify for, every month.

  • Welcome Bonus: Earn a $200 online cash reward when you use your card to spend $1,000 within three months of account opening.
  • Rewards: Earn 3% cash back on the category of your choice, plus 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% cash back elsewhere.
  • Annual Fee: None
  • APR: 13.99% to 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness
  • Promotional Financing Offer: 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee.

Credit Repair companies can help you repair and improve your credit so you can apply for the credit card of your choice.

Bad credit can weigh you down. Find out what credit repair can offer you.

How this card works

When you open a new account, you can earn a $200 online cash reward when you use your card to spend $1,000 within three months. This card also offers you 3% cash back on the category of your choice, including:

  • Gas
  • Online shopping
  • Dining
  • Travel
  • Drug stores
  • Home improvement/furnishings

Plus, you also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% cash back elsewhere. You can change these categories every month, or just leave them alone.

However, you can only earn the 3% and 2% cash back rewards on your first $2,500 spent on combined purchases from your choice category, grocery stores and wholesale clubs, each quarter. After that, you'll earn just the standard 1% cash back. Plus, members of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program can also earn 25% to 75% more rewards, depending on how much they have invested with Bank of America.

This card also offers new applicants 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There's no annual fee for this card, but there is a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Advantages

There's a lot to like about the idea of choosing your own bonus categories, and the ones offered are likely to be categories that many households spend a lot on. It's also great that you can change your choice every month, or do nothing and keep it as is. The 2% cash back at grocery stores and warehouse clubs is also valuable, as many competing cards specifically exclude warehouse stores from their bonus categories.

The new account bonus is generous, and it's always nice to use a card with no annual fee.

Disadvantages

Earning 3% cash bonus back on some purchases is a good offer for credit card with no annual fee, but it's not extraordinary. Likewise, the 2% cash back offers for grocery and wholesale club purchases are good, but not terribly exciting when there are several cards that offer 2% cash back on all purchases. And for some cardholders, the limit on earning bonus cash back to $2,500 in combined quarterly purchases can be an issue. Finally, this card's foreign transaction fee makes it one to leave home when you travel outside the United States.

Alternatives

Citi Custom Cash Card. This card offers 5% cash back on your highest eligible spending category, on up to $500 spent each billing cycle, then 1% cash back. And like the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card, it also offers 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. New applicants earn $200 in cash back after spending $750 on purchases within three months of account opening. There's no annual fee for this card.

U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card. This card features 5% cash back on up to $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories that you choose, including fast food, home utilities TV, internet and streaming services, department stores, cell phone providers and electronics stores. You also earn 2% cash back on one everyday category, like gas stations, grocery stores or restaurants, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. New applicants earn a $200 bonus and receive 18 months of 0% APR financing on balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There's no annual fee for this card.

Capital One Savor. This card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores. You earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, and new applicants also earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within three months of account opening. There's no annual fee for this card.

Ad

Is your credit report hurting your chances of getting approved?

Find out if you can remove items from your credit report. Speak to an expert today.

Bottom Line

If you're the type of rewards credit card user that enjoys have the flexibility to pick your own bonus categories, then the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card may be for you. By letting you choose a new bonus category every month, this card gives you the flexibility to earn the most cash back wherever you choose.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Capital One Wipes Out Overdraft Fees, Plus How to Avoid Them at Your Bank

Capital One, the sixth largest bank in the U.S. and Money's pick for the overall "Best National Bank" in 2021, announced this week it will eliminate overdraft fees in 2022. This means that if a customer makes a purchase without enough money in the account to cover the expense, Capital One will allow the transaction to go through without charging an overdraft fee.
MCLEAN, VA
Money

Cash App Just Made It Easier to Give Bitcoin and Stocks as Gifts

Are your stocking stuffers lost in the mail? Supply chain crisis threatening your White Elephant? Need a last-minute present for your cousin's crypto-crazed boyfriend, who you didn't know was coming to the family Christmas but of course he is?. Cash App's got a solution. The mobile payment app announced Tuesday...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Chase Ink Business Premier credit card review: The waitlist is open for Chase's new card with a $1,000 bonus, but it's a letdown for Ultimate Rewards travel enthusiasts

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. Chase is...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Card#Credit Limit#Credit Report#Credit Card Review#The Bank Of America#Credit Repair#Dining Travel Drug
American Banker

Bank of America makes Zelle payments more private

Bank of America is the first financial institution to roll out a Zelle widget, cutting the steps required to send or request funds through the peer-to-peer payments service on mobile devices. The move could give BofA an edge among consumers who primarily access banking and payments from their phones, though...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

The best credit cards with free Priority Pass airport lounge access of 2022

Now that travel is making a comeback, the crowds have returned — and navigating a busy, loud airport can be stressful at the best of times. Fortunately, there are travel credit cards that can make your airport experience more civilized, including cards that offer statement credits for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry to speed through security and customs lines and credit cards with priority boarding to help get you settled on the plane sooner.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNET

6 things to know about cash-back credit cards

The biggest reward of cash-back credit cards is that you get money for using a credit card as you already would. Cash-back cards are a good idea if:. You want to start earning rewards with a simple, easy credit card. You want to earn cash back for spending you would...
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

What credit score do I need for the Capital One VentureOne Rewards card?

If you’re looking to invest in the Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card, you should know what kind of credit score you need to get approved. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
pulse2.com

Bank Of America Stock (BAC): $64 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) have received a $64 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) have received a $64 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst Erika Najarian assumed coverage of Bank of America with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
Forbes Advisor

Capital One’s Best Ever Credit Card Offer Can Help You Get More Than 10% In Rewards

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. More than 10% back? Yes, you read that right. Unfortunately, it doesn’t apply to all of your spending, but even if it’s just a couple of categories, the ability to redeem points for 10% back is definitely something we want to pay attention to. In order to get this kind of return on your rewards, be prepared to put in some work. You’ll have to learn about Capital One’s transfer partners and find award availability that works for your schedule—probably in a premium cabin if you want to see 10%+.
CREDITS & LOANS
Boston Herald

Moore: Progressives up in arms over credit card reward programs

How would you feel about Congress snatching away your credit card or preventing you from participating in credit card reward programs?. Don’t laugh. Left-wing groups in Washington are declaring that the plastic card in your wallet is the financial villain that needs to get reined in. A new study...
BOSTON, MA
Money

Money

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy