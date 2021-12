There’s so much wrong with Instagram, it’s hard to know where to start. Is it that every other post is an ad for the Alo Yoga tennis skirt? Is it that, despite everything, the vast majority of posts still show the number of likes for many users? Is it that Facebook knows how toxic Instagram is but has done little meaningful action to address it? Is it the short-lived, cursed plan to create Instagram Kids? Is that the barrage of infographics offering 10 ways for me to heal my inner child? (Okay, that one is probably just my fault.) But Instagram is actually making a dare we say — positive — change in early 2022, offering users the option to go back to the chronological feed.

