See Striking Photos from a Northern Michigan Snowshoe Hike

By Bobby Guy
 5 days ago
One of Michigan's most beautiful state parks looks enchanting under a blanket of fresh snow. A hiker documented his snowshoe trek on the Old Growth Forest and Au Sable River trails at Grayling's Hartwick Pines State Park. In Robert Frost's famous poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,...

