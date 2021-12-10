Intuitive Surgical Stock Appears To Have A Limited Upside

The stock price of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has outperformed the broader indices. While the S&P500 index has seen a rise of 10% over the last six months, CVS stock is up around 17%. This also compares with -10% returns for its peer - Walgreens Boots Alliance. CVS stock is also up over 6% over the last week, after it announced business updates, including a rise in dividends. The company plans to raise its dividend by 10% on the next payout date (in Feb 2022). Furthermore, it announced a new share buyback plan of $10 billion, its first in four years. CVS also provided the outlook for full-year 2022 with revenue expected to be $306.5 billion, and earnings to be $8.20 on a per share and adjusted basis, at mid-point of the provided range. [1] While the revenue estimate is above, the earnings outlook is slightly below the consensus estimates.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO