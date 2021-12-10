ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Intuitive Surgical Stock Appears To Have A Limited Upside

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has seen a rise of over 6% over the last five trading days. However, despite the recent rise it is still down 7% over the last one month period. The fall earlier was led by concerns over the new Covid-19 variant - Omicron...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Was Down 4% Today

Higher inflation is temporarily putting the kibosh on growth stocks. Shares of southeast Asia's e-commerce giant Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) were down 4.1% today as of 1:20 p.m. ET. The high-growth, richly valued stock has now backtracked all the way to where it was this past spring -- which was another period of sharp sell-offs for Sea and other hypergrowth companies that (intentionally) don't generate a profit yet.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Omicron#Isrg
Benzinga

Over 25% Of Nio Option Flows Are Expiring Friday: Will It Bounce?

What Happened: Shares of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) lost 4% Tuesday as many U.S. and Asian stocks fell due to omicron COVID-19 variant concerns, along with Weibo losing ground due to regulatory fines. The stock is approaching a major support level around $30 that has held since October of 2020....
STOCKS
Forbes

CVS Health Stock Appears To Be Fully Valued At Its Current Levels

The stock price of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has outperformed the broader indices. While the S&P500 index has seen a rise of 10% over the last six months, CVS stock is up around 17%. This also compares with -10% returns for its peer - Walgreens Boots Alliance. CVS stock is also up over 6% over the last week, after it announced business updates, including a rise in dividends. The company plans to raise its dividend by 10% on the next payout date (in Feb 2022). Furthermore, it announced a new share buyback plan of $10 billion, its first in four years. CVS also provided the outlook for full-year 2022 with revenue expected to be $306.5 billion, and earnings to be $8.20 on a per share and adjusted basis, at mid-point of the provided range. [1] While the revenue estimate is above, the earnings outlook is slightly below the consensus estimates.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

Capital One Stock Has A 20% Upside Potential

Capital One’s stock (NYSE: COF) has gained around 48% YTD, and at its current price near $146 per share, it is trading 20% below its fair value of $182 – Trefis’ estimate for Capital One’s valuation. The company surpassed the street expectations in the third quarter, with its revenues growing 6% y-o-y to $7.8 billion. This was because of an 11% y-o-y jump in net interest income, partially offset by an 8% drop in non-interest income. While the NII benefited from lower rates on interest-bearing liabilities, higher loan balances, and a fall in the average cash balance, the non-interest income was down due to a drop in net securities gains. Further, the revenue growth translated into a 29% y-o-y growth in the adjusted net income to $3 billion, primarily due to a favorable decrease in the provision for credit losses from $331 million in Q3 2020 to -$342 million in the quarter.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Forbes

How To Invest In Consumer Trends That Are Moving The Markets

Consumer trends can influence the markets. Investing in themes can help you make the most of market trends. Investing with Q.ai can help you capture trends without lifting a finger. Ever wish you could capitalize on consumer trends? Instead of hopping on the bandwagon buying the next of-the-moment products, you...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Block Inc. Stock Cracks Key Support Level

Mizuho maintained a Buy on Block Tuesday and lowered the price target from $380 to $285. Block was down 2.34% at $171.34 midday Tuesday. The stock was trading in a sideways channel and the price looks to have recently fallen below a $200 support level that has held many times in the past. Resistance was found near the $280 level in the past and may continue to hold in the future.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy