Intuitive Surgical Stock Appears To Have A Limited Upside

Capital One’s stock (NYSE: COF) has gained around 48% YTD, and at its current price near $146 per share, it is trading 20% below its fair value of $182 – Trefis’ estimate for Capital One’s valuation. The company surpassed the street expectations in the third quarter, with its revenues growing 6% y-o-y to $7.8 billion. This was because of an 11% y-o-y jump in net interest income, partially offset by an 8% drop in non-interest income. While the NII benefited from lower rates on interest-bearing liabilities, higher loan balances, and a fall in the average cash balance, the non-interest income was down due to a drop in net securities gains. Further, the revenue growth translated into a 29% y-o-y growth in the adjusted net income to $3 billion, primarily due to a favorable decrease in the provision for credit losses from $331 million in Q3 2020 to -$342 million in the quarter.
