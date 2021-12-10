How to Unlock the Katana in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard

Anti-Mage is one of the best carries in Dota 2, so here is how to make the most after picking him in your pubs. Every meta in Dota 2 favors certain heroes over others. There are only a few carries in the game that can work almost all the time, and one of them is Anti-Mage. This is a hero that pro teams pick when they have their backs against the wall because he has the potential to carry his team to victory. Besides being a niche pick in pro games, AM is regularly picked in PUBs because of his carrying capabilities.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO