ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Unlock the Katana in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard

By Charlie Cater
estnn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary Japanese Sword can now be used in Warzone and Vanguard, here’s how. The Katana is the most legendary Sword in existence. Being a feature of multiple Call of Duty games in the past, it was...

estnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Get the Bullseye Handgun in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The Legendary "Bullseye" Handgun is up for grabs in Warzone Pacific, but how do you get it?. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is almost here. This fresh look for Warzone brings a bunch of new content, weapons, POIs, and more for players to get stuck into. With the launch of Season 1, new Weapon Blueprints have also been revealed. One such blueprint that will no doubt be a quick favorite is the Legendary “Bullseye” Handgun.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Are Warzone Loadouts Changing in Warzone Pacific?

The Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Update will bring more than just the new Caldera map — developers Raven Software plan to adjust how loadouts work in Warzone with this update. The creative director on Warzone provided more details about how the change would play out in a tweet published Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Warzone Pacific Update: Top Secret Contract & how to complete

TOP SECRET CONTRACT - [[REDACTED]] intel. Warzone's next major update is on the way and we can't wait to jump into Caldera with Vanguard's new weapons. The Warzone Pacific update is coming on December 8th and there's going to be a mystery contract for players to pick up and complete.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to fix Warzone Pacific crashing issues on PS4 & PS5

Raven Software has provided a temporary solution to fix the major performance problems and issues with crashing that have been plaguing PS4 & PS5 users since the launch of Warzone Pacific. The new era of Warzone arrived with a number of big problems for PlayStation players. From broken or invisible...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kali#Japanese#The Call Of Duty Blog
gamingintel.com

How to Download & Play Warzone Pacific Caldera Map

One of the biggest updates ever in the Call of Duty series is about to be released. And every fan is wondering – how to download and play the Warzone Pacific Caldera map?. The highly anticipated Warzone Pacific Season 1 is just a couple of days away. Along with this update, the game will release Caldera, a Pacific island map in Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the exact release time for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season One?

With Call of Duty: Warzone officially becoming Warzone Pacific with its new Pacific coast Caldera map, this Season One update will not resemble those before it. With so much brand new content, the game will be down for some time to undergo this transition but will ring in a new Warzone era just hours later. Here’s when to expect Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One to release.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Vanguard Season One Intuition Perk Guide: How to Unlock & Loadouts

Worried about being surrounded? The Intuition Perk might be the perfect option for your loadout. It's one of the first post-launch Perks being added to Vanguard and we have everything you need to know about what it does, how to unlock it during Season One, and whether it's coming to Warzone Pacific.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
realsport101.com

Warzone Pacific Update: How to fix GOLDFLAKE network error message

Caldera is here and the Warzone Pacific update is now out in its entirety - Raven Software has shipped their latest weapon balancing changes and there's a new set of Patch Notes for you to look over here. A new update in Warzone doesn't mean it's fixed though - in fact, it's far from it.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Warzone unlock – how to get the new Season 1 sniper

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 has finally arrived, and with it comes a new, powerful sniper rifle that sounds like it could tear up the Warzone meta. In Season 1, you’ll be able to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle. While it’s name suggests that all it can do is take out tanks, you’d be wrong – it’s just as effective at one-shotting enemy players too. Despite being a semi-auto sniper, the Gorenko has the capability to eliminate players in a single shot. If that doesn’t sound like a new entry on our best Warzone guns list, I don’t know what does.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Report Cheaters in Warzone Pacific’s Caldera

Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map is almost here and cheaters are going to show up sooner or later. Finally, Warzone is getting a total makeover with the introduction of Caldera. This new era means one thing aside from a brand new map. It means that new cheats are on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Christmas Content Apparently Leaked

It appears Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to have players feeling pretty spooky rather than joyful with its upcoming Christmas event later this month. With the announcement of the Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 Roadmap Monday, Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed that a new seasonal event will soon be coming to the screens of Call of Duty fans as well — Festive Fervor. However, with the holidays just days away, it seems the Call of Duty datamining community has uncovered just what type of Christmas content players can expect to see very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get a loadout drop in Caldera for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

With Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map seemingly having an endless supply of cash everywhere, it isn’t too hard to obtain enough money for a highly-coveted loadout drop. As usual, squads can obtain their own by heading to a buy station and spending a whooping $100,000 on one. Albeit, before this can be done, one major event needs to happen in order to nab one.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Warzone Servers Down: How long is downtime before the Pacific update?

PLANNED DOWNTIME - When does this start?. Following the "Last Hours of Verdansk" playlist, Warzone's servers are expected to be down for a short period ahead of the Warzone Pacific update's release. "Last Hours of Verdansk" playlist - Start. 10:00 PST - December 6th. 13:00 EST - December 6th. 18:00...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: How to Utilize Anti-Mage’s Full Potential?

Anti-Mage is one of the best carries in Dota 2, so here is how to make the most after picking him in your pubs. Every meta in Dota 2 favors certain heroes over others. There are only a few carries in the game that can work almost all the time, and one of them is Anti-Mage. This is a hero that pro teams pick when they have their backs against the wall because he has the potential to carry his team to victory. Besides being a niche pick in pro games, AM is regularly picked in PUBs because of his carrying capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Chapter 3: All Exotic & Mythic Weapon Locations

Learn where to find Fortnite Chapter 3’s Exotic and Mythic weapons. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is home to a wide range of new weapons for players to try. In fact, none of the game’s usual array of Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns and Shotguns made it through the Island flip. Instead, Epic Games offered brand new weapons, such as the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and Stinger SMG. Check out our Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons rankings for more information on that.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy