How to Unlock the Katana in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 has finally arrived, and with it comes a new, powerful sniper rifle that sounds like it could tear up the Warzone meta. In Season 1, you’ll be able to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle. While it’s name suggests that all it can do is take out tanks, you’d be wrong – it’s just as effective at one-shotting enemy players too. Despite being a semi-auto sniper, the Gorenko has the capability to eliminate players in a single shot. If that doesn’t sound like a new entry on our best Warzone guns list, I don’t know what does.
Comments / 0