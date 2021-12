Susanne Bier and Rajendra Roy are singing the praises of streaming. The co-chairs of the international feature film executive committee at Ampas are in no doubt the ability to watch films digitally has helped the dissemination and appreciation of non-English-language titles. “As the category has evolved, there’s been an amazing increase in accessibility to members viewing these films in tandem with rule changes and availability on the Academy portal,” notes Roy, who is the Celeste Bartos chief curator of film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. “It has to add up to more active interest on the part of members.”

